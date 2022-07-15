Convoy of Hope

Flash Flood Warning for Until 6:30 PM CDT 7/17/2022 for Southwestern Cumberland County in Middle Tennessee. Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across south-central Cumberland County in the Lake Tansi and southern Crossville areas. Radar estimates between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen in the past couple of hours. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Crossville, Crab Orchard, Lake Tansi, Cumberland Mountain State Park and Indian Rock Lake.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO