Striking Starbucks workers picket three Pittsburgh locations

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's only July but planning is already well underway for the 25th annual Pittsburgh Racial Justice Summit. Event organizers held their annual summer cookout on Saturday in Schenley Park. It served as an opportunity for volunteers to relax, get to know one another, and discuss key issues they want to see addressed during the event in January. "This is a crucial time in the country in terms of race relations and relations between the [political] parties," said Tim Stevens, the coordinator. "There is some legislation around gun violence and reproductive rights right now in the House and in the Senate, as we all know with the Roe verdict, that's something that's being talked about right now," added Daeja Baker, another coordinator. While dates have not yet been announced for 2023, you can learn more on their website at this link.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO