Pittsburgh, PA

Striking Starbucks workers picket three Pittsburgh locations

By Jordana Rosenfeld
pghcitypaper.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing yesterday’s demonstration demanding the reinstatement of two fired Starbucks union workers, Pittsburgh’s unionized Starbucks workers are striking. Workers will picket on July 15 at three Starbucks locations in protest of the firings, which they see as illegal retaliation for union activity, according to a press release from the Pennsylvania Joint...

www.pghcitypaper.com

