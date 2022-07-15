ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Governor Shares Why Leaked Uvalde Footage Was So 'Shocking'

By Dani Medina
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pNP08_0gh2Bv8100
Photo : Getty Images

Footage from inside Robb Elementary School during the tragic shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead was leaked on Tuesday (July 12) by two local news outlets — KVUE and the Austin American-Statesman.

Earlier this week, top cop in Texas Steven McCraw decried the video's release, saying he was "deeply disappointed" it was leaked. Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin also weighed in. "The way that video was released today is one of the most chicken things I've ever seen," he said.

Now, Governor Greg Abbott is in the spotlight for his response to the leaked footage, which shows law enforcement officials waiting in the hallway as the gunman opens fire in a nearby classroom and then retreating.

Abbott spoke to reporters after visiting a DPS Crime Lab and Drug Warehouse in Houston as part of his efforts to address the "fentanyl crisis" in Texas, according to WFAA.

"Obviously it was disgusting to see what happened," he said. "It's been clear from the time of Columbine whenever there is a shooting you run towards the danger and encounter the danger and you have to eliminate the shooter as quickly as possible. From what I have seen that policy was not followed."

The governor's response to the video contradicted the praise he gave police the day after the deadly shooting where 19 children and two teachers were killed. Abbott originally said, "They showed amazing courage." This week, he said, "Just as angry because it's clear what was shown on that video was the exact opposite of the information I was given on the day I went out and explained what happened. ... None of the information in that video was shared with me on that day and so it was shocking.”

Abbott said he plans to make more trips to Uvalde in the near future and said Texas would be supporting the Uvalde community for years to come.

You can watch the Uvalde shooting footage here.

Comments / 0

Related
KHOU

Angry Uvalde mayor defends his response to school shooting

UVALDE, Texas — In a heated news conference Sunday, the mayor of Uvalde appeared defensive as he faced questions from the media, as well as frustrated families of some victims. Mayor Don McLaughlin got into an exchange with one relative who called for more action on school safety. "Sir,...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Uvalde, TX
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Austin, TX
Uvalde, TX
Government
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

Graphic Content Warning: Hallway footage obtained in Uvalde school shooting | KVUE

KVUE and the Austin American-Statesman’s Tony Plohetski obtained hallway footage from the Uvalde school shooting. In this footage, you can see the school shooter crash his truck, a student who witnesses the shooter walking through the hallways, and multiple law enforcement officers taking fire. KVUE and the Statesman are releasing footage to help bring clarity to the community. Parts of the video have been edited and censored out of respect for the families. Viewer discretion is advised.
UVALDE, TX
epbusinessjournal.com

What we know, minute by minute, about how the Uvalde shooting and police response unfolded

State officials provided a timeline of the massacre and have corrected crucial details amid public demands for information on how authorities handled the situation. “What we know, minute by minute, about how the Uvalde shooting and police response unfolded” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
KCBD

Woman being held against her will in care home, lawyers say

HOUSTON (KTRK) - A Texas woman says she’s fighting “tooth and nail” to break free from being held against her will in a memory care facility. Her attorneys allege her confinement is related to her relatives trying to control her multi-million dollar fortune. Freedom and nearly $40...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Dps#Texas Governor#Columbine#Kvue#Wfaa
WacoTrib.com

Report: Deadly heat remains concern at Texas prisons

HOUSTON — Amid a summer heat wave that has pushed temperatures in some Texas prisons without air conditioning to 100 degrees Fahrenheit, many inmates fear dying or falling gravely ill from the hot weather and believe actions taken by officials to mitigate the dangerous conditions continue to fall short, according to a new report.
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

Full video: Surveillance footage showing officers in hallway of Uvalde school released after officials meet with victims’ families

UVALDE, Texas – Answers are being revealed two months after 19 students and two teachers were killed in Uvalde. On Sunday, families met with Texas House committee members who investigated what happened at Robb Elementary on May 24. The families also received a copy of the investigation report and reviewed the full 77-minute surveillance video released earlier this week by the Austin American-Statesman.
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

Some Texas Schools Updating Requirements For Backpacks

Dallas Independent School District is updating backpack requirements for some students in the upcoming school year. WFAA reported that clear or mesh backpacks are now required for some students. Students in 6th through 12th grades will now be required to use the see through backpacks as a safety measure. The...
DALLAS, TX
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

Austin, TX
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Austin #1 Hit Music Station

 https://967kissfm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy