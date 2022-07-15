ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sweetwater County, WY

Local Job Openings in Sweetwater County

wyo4news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether you are looking for a job or need to hire, we can help. Watch for our job openings for local businesses in Sweetwater County. Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County has Multiple Job Openings. If interested, please visit their website at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Careers page. 7/15/2022...

wyo4news.com

wyo4news.com

The RS Main Street/URA announces Ken Wilbert as Volunteer of the Month for June

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) is pleased to announce Ken Wilbert as their Volunteer of the Month for June. Ken is originally from Pittsburg, Kansas. He is a Consulting Engineer and President of Wilbert Engineering, Inc. Ken first came to Rock Springs about 45 years ago and has been heavily involved in the community since. He is a member of the Knights of Columbus and the sitting President of the local Rotary Club.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Interstate 80 between Cruel Jacks and Dewar Drive to Close Nightly for one Hour

ROCK SPRINGS — The Wyoming Department of Transportation and contract crews from Reiman & High Country Construction will be working on the final stages of the overhead signs at three different locations near milepost 101 for the Interchange Road project in Rock Springs on the nights of July 18-20. WYDOT and contract crews will be working all three nights between the hours of midnight and 4 a.m. from Exit 99, Cruel Jack’s Interchange, to Exit 102, Dewar Drive Interchange. Closure of the interstate will roughly last one hour starting at midnight before reopening the area to traffic. Drivers are asked to avoid the area during these times or plan ahead accordingly for the delays.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wyo4news.com

Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies food distribution this Saturday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies Pantry Truck will be in Rock Springs tomorrow, Saturday, July 16, for another food distribution. The event will get underway at 12:30 p.m. behind the Star Stadium Theater. Food will be distributed to anyone needing supplemental food assistance...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wyo4news.com

Travel exhibit: Health Equity Today & Tomorrow

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Casper’s ART 321 has a traveling exhibit opening at the Community Fine Arts Center on Wednesday, July 20 at 5 p.m. “Health Equity Today & Tomorrow” was an open call to queer artists and artists of color who expressed their thoughts, concerns, and experiences concerning health care.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
City
Rock Springs, WY
County
Sweetwater County, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Rock Springs Council Will Review Ordinance to Help with City’s Cat Population

ROCK SPRINGS — The City of Rock Springs is looking at amending an ordinance to include a trap, neuter, return (TNR) program to help with the community’s cat population. The ordinance states that “the City of Rock Springs recognizes that community cat populations can swell to huge numbers if they are not managed in some meaningful way, and that large numbers of free-roaming domestic cats can adversely affect local wildlife populations and be a general annoyance to citizens of the city.”
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wyo4news.com

The Newmar Kountry Klub heading to Rock Springs

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — There has been a lot of motorhomes coming into Sweetwater County in the last few days. The Newmar Kountry Klub is hosting their International Rally starting tomorrow for the next week. The Newmar Kountry Klub is an exclusive RV travel club for owners of the Newmar brand Class A and Super C recreational vehicles. “We hold an annual International Rally which is located in different areas of the country each year,” Ron Llewellyn, an International Director, mentioned. This year the location is at Sweetwater Events Complex starting this Saturday, July 16. During the rally week, there will be five days of seminars, a new unit display, several catered meals, entertainment, a golf tournament, craft classes, and social events set up for the attendees.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
wyo4news.com

Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for July 18, 2022

July 18, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming. Today – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 4 pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Sunny, with a high near 91. Windy, with a west southwest wind of 9 to 14 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
wyo4news.com

Sweetwater County Arrest Report: July 16 – July 17, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Crofts Celebrate Silver Anniversary on July 26

Chris and Cheryl (Ward) Croft of Green River, Wyoming, will be celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary on July 26 th , 2022. The high school sweethearts began dating in October of 1991, graduated from GRHS with the class of 1992, and were later married at Emmanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, in Green River, on the bride’s birthday, July 26 , 1997.
GREEN RIVER, WY
wyo4news.com

Actors’ Mission fundraisers meet for a workshop/social to prepare decorations for yearly benefit gala

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Actors’ Mission’s Executive Producers (EP’s) and several board members met on Saturday for a Mexican crepe paper flower workshop and social. The EP’s are the fundraising branch of Actors’ Mission and are in charge of AM’s yearly benefit gala. This year’s gala on the theme of “Dia de los Muertos” is scheduled for October 29, 2022. Last year’s event was postponed due to the pandemic.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
sweetwaternow.com

COVID-19 Cases on the Rise Across Wyoming

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Sweetwater County Public Health announced on its Facebook page Wednesday that COVID-19 cases are on the rise across Wyoming and Sweetwater County. While hospital admissions are low, and most people have mild illness, Public Health is still encouraging people to get tested for COVID-19 and to take precautions to avoid spreading illness to others.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
wyo4news.com

RS Animal Control pet adoption event Tuesday and Wednesday

July 17, 2022 — If you are looking to add a furry friend to the family, Rock Springs Animal Control (RSAC) will be having a pet adoption event this Tuesday and Wednesday. The adoptions and potential pet(s) viewing will take place at RSAC building, 848 West Center Street, between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. No appointment is needed.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY

