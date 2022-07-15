Local Job Openings in Sweetwater County

ROCK SPRINGS — The Wyoming Department of Transportation and contract crews from Reiman & High Country Construction will be working on the final stages of the overhead signs at three different locations near milepost 101 for the Interchange Road project in Rock Springs on the nights of July 18-20. WYDOT and contract crews will be working all three nights between the hours of midnight and 4 a.m. from Exit 99, Cruel Jack’s Interchange, to Exit 102, Dewar Drive Interchange. Closure of the interstate will roughly last one hour starting at midnight before reopening the area to traffic. Drivers are asked to avoid the area during these times or plan ahead accordingly for the delays.

ROCK SPRINGS, WY ・ 13 HOURS AGO