Lake Michigan On Pace For Record Drownings

By Jojo Girard
 3 days ago
Lake Michigan once again has nearly double the drowning deaths of any other Great Lake and could beat the record number of drownings set just two years ago. Turbulent conditions contributed to four deaths since Tuesday along the Lake Michigan shoreline, brining the total to 24 dead, with two people pulled...

My Magic GR plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan.

