Russian negotiator says grain agreements will not lead to Moscow-Kyiv talks - TASS

Agriculture Online
 3 days ago

MOSCOW, July 15 (Reuters) - Agreements on export of the Ukrainian grain will not lead to the resumption of Russia-Ukraine talks, Leonid Slutsky,...

www.agriculture.com

Newsweek

Putin Ally Waiting for Order to Smash West to 'Smithereens'

Ramzan Kadyrov, the Chechen leader and top ally of Vladimir Putin, said Sunday that he is waiting on an order from the Russian president to blast Western countries to "smithereens." Kadyrov made the declaration in a Telegram post that announced the completion of a new Chechen regiment called "North-Akhmat," which...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Russian journalist who protested invasion of Ukraine by holding up a banner in live TV broadcast has been detained by the country's police, lawyer reveals

A Russian journalist who protested the invasion of Ukraine by holding up a banner during a live TV broadcast has been detained by the country's police, her lawyer has revealed. Ukrainian-born Marina Ovsyannikova, 43, dubbed the 'bravest women on television', was detained by Russian police on Sunday and her location...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Agriculture Online

Kremlin: Putin, Erdogan to discuss Ukrainian grain exports on Tuesday

MOSCOW, July 18 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan will discuss the export of Ukrainian grain at their meeting in Tehran on Tuesday, a Kremlin aide has told reporters. Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations are expected to sign a deal later this...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

WRAPUP 6-Russia says it will ramp up operations as rockets pound Ukraine

KYIV, July 16 (Reuters) - Russia said on Saturday its forces would step up military operations in Ukraine in "all operational areas" as Moscow's rockets and missiles pounded cities in strikes that Kyiv says have killed dozens in recent days. Rockets hit the northeastern town of Chuhuiv in Kharkiv region...
POLITICS
Agriculture Online

WRAPUP 2-Russia resumes long-range bombardment of Ukrainian cities

KYIV, July 16 (Reuters) - Russian forces shelled the southern Ukrainian city of Nikopol on Saturday, the latest in a series of bombardments of urban areas that has killed at least 37 people in the last three days and wounded scores. Ukrainian emergency services said two people were wounded and...
POLITICS
Agriculture Online

WRAPUP 1-Russia preparing for next stage of offensive, Ukraine says

KYIV, July 17 (Reuters) - Russia is preparing for the next stage of its offensive in Ukraine, a Ukrainian military official said, after Moscow said its forces would step up military operations in "all operational areas". Russian rockets and missiles have pounded cities in strikes that Kyiv says have killed...
MILITARY
Agriculture Online

Russian wheat up slightly, exports accelerate

MOSCOW, July 18 (Reuters) - Russian wheat export prices rose slightly last week, helped by a stronger rouble, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said on Monday, adding that exports quickened with arrival of the new crop. The United States last week issued clarification reassuring banks, shippers and insurance companies that transactions with Russian food and fertiliser exports would not breach Washington's sanctions on Moscow. Traders consider this clarification "with very careful optimism", IKAR said in a note. It currently expects the country to export more than 2 million tonnes of wheat this month. Russian prices for wheat with 12.5% protein content and for supply from Black Sea ports rose by $2 to $360 a tonne free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, IKAR said. Russia exported 500,000 tonnes of grain last week, compared with 340,000 tonnes the previous week, said fellow consultancy Sovecon, citing port data. Wheat prices for imminent supply were at $355-360 a tonne, it added. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd class 13,275 rbls/t -300 rbls wheat, European part ($234.13) of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 26,250 rbls/t +300 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 74,000 rbls/t unchanged oil (Sovecon) - Domestic soybeans 34,925 rbls/t -200 rbls (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,430/t -$110 oil (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,310/t -$60 oil (IKAR) - White sugar, $1,089.9/t +$76.3 Russia's south (IKAR) The harvesting data provided by Sovecon as of July 14*: All grains: Wheat Barley Crop, mln tonnes 19.9 15.5 3.5 Crop, as of same 14.9 10.6 2.7 date in 2021 Yield, 4.1 4.2 4.6 tonnes/hectare Yield, as of same 3.4 3.4 3.9 date in 2021 Harvested area, 4.9 3.7 0.8 mln hectares Harvested area, as 4.3 3.1 0.7 of same date in 2021 * Russia's agriculture ministry has yet to publish harvesting data for the current season. ($1 = 56.7000 roubles) (Reporting by Reuters Editing by David Goodman)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Gas supplies from Algeria to Italy to increase in coming years - Draghi

ROME, July 18 (Reuters) - Gas supplies from Algeria to Italy will become more significant in the coming years, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Monday, after meeting Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune in Algiers. Draghi said Italy was a "privileged partner" of Algeria and that the two countries were...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

China's grain, pork and sugar imports in June 2022

BEIJING, July 18 (Reuters) - The table below shows China's imports of major agriculture products in June, according to data released on Monday by the General Administration of Customs. The data did not provide a breakdown on the origins of the imports. Data on soybean imports in June was released earlier this month. Commodity June % change y/y YTD (tonnes) % change y/y 2022(tonnes ) Corn 2.21 mln -38.2% 13.59 mln -11.1% Wheat 520,000 -31.3% 4.94 mln -7.8% Barley 440,000 -56.3% 3.77 mln -33.4% Sorghum 930,000 -14.9% 6.02 mln 25.7% Pork 120,000 -64.2% 800,000 -65.1% Sugar 140,000 -66.7% 1.76 mln -13.1% (Reporting by Dominique Patton in Beijing and Emily Chow; Editing by Edmund Blair)
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

UK jobless rate holds at 3.8% as jobs boom continues

LONDON, July 18 (Reuters) - Britain's unemployment rate held at 3.8% in the three months to May and the number of people in work rose by the most since the middle of 2021, suggesting the cost-of-living squeeze has not yet hit demand for staff, official figures showed.
BUSINESS
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-Brazil's most populous states cut local taxes on ethanol

SAO PAULO, July 18 (Reuters) - The governments of Sao Paulo and Minas Gerais, Brazil's two most populous states, on Monday announced cuts in the ICMS tax levied on ethanol, in a bid to make the biofuel more competitive at the pump after a similar gasoline tax reduction. Sao Paulo...
BUSINESS
Agriculture Online

CORRECTED-TABLE-French cereal crop progress for week to July 11

(In story dated July 15, corrects harvest progress for winter and spring barley) PARIS, July 15 (Reuters) - Below are latest weekly estimates from farm office FranceAgriMer on harvest progress and crop conditions for French cereals, covering week 27 ending July 11. Figures are percentages of the crop area. SOFT WHEAT HARVESTING Percent harvested Week 27 average in France 50 Week 26 2022 14 Week 27 2021 3 SOFT WHEAT CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 27 average in France 2 12 22 61 3 Week 26 2022 2 11 23 61 2 Week 27 2021 0 6 17 71 5 WINTER BARLEY HARVESTING Percent harvested Week 27 average in France 97 Week 26 2022 83 Week 27 2021 39 WINTER BARLEY Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 27 average in France 2 11 25 59 3 Week 26 2022 2 11 25 59 3 Week 27 2021 1 6 20 69 4 DURUM HARVESTING Percent harvested Week 27 average in France 82 Week 26 2022 50 Week 27 2021 37 DURUM Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 27 average in France 2 13 29 55 1 Week 26 2022 2 13 29 55 1 Week 27 2021 1 7 25 64 2 SPRING BARLEY HARVESTING Percent harvested Week 27 average in France 41 Week 26 2022 14 Week 27 2021 4 SPRING BARLEY CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 27 average in France 2 15 32 50 1 Week 26 2022 2 15 32 50 1 Week 27 2021 0 4 12 79 4 GRAIN MAIZE CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 27 average in France 0 3 13 75 8 Week 26 2022 0 3 12 76 8 Week 27 2021 0 1 10 81 8 (Reporting by Forrest Crellin, editing by Sybille de La Hamaide)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn dips as U.S. crop report eases supply concerns

SINGAPORE, July 19 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures lost ground on Tuesday with prices under pressure after a weekly report showed the condition of the U.S. crop is stabilising in its key phase of development, easing concerns over global supplies. Wheat rose for a second session. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat recovers from 5-month low; corn extends gains

SINGAPORE, July 18 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose 2% on Monday, with the market rising for the first time in six sessions and recovering from its lowest in more than five months, although hopes for a pick-up in Ukrainian exports limited gains. Corn gained more ground on concerns over...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Wheat up 15-25 cents, corn up 6-12, soybeans up 25-35

CHICAGO, July 18 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Monday. WHEAT - Up 15 to 25 cents per bushel * Wheat higher in a rebound from five sessions of losses that took prices to five-month lows. Firmer outside markets and a weaker U.S. dollar also supportive. * Signs of improved U.S. export demand and uncertainty about a timely resumption of Black Sea exports from war-torn Ukraine lending strength to wheat. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat futures last traded up 23-1/4 cents at $8.00 a bushel. K.C. September hard red winter wheat was last up 17-1/2 cents at $8.55, and MGEX September spring wheat was last up 16-1/4 cents at $9.23. CORN - Up 6 to 12 cents per bushel * Corn futures rise on worries about stressful weather in portions of the Midwest as the U.S. crop approaches its key pollination phase of growth. Spillover support from higher energy markets and weaker U.S. dollar. * Analysts expecting steady to lower crop conditions in a weekly U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) report later on Monday. * CBOT September corn futures last traded up 9-3/4 cents at $6.14 a bushel. New-crop December corn was last up 10-1/2 cents at $6.14-1/4. SOYBEANS - Up 25 to 35 cents per bushel * Soybeans higher on worries about stressful crop weather in parts of the U.S. Midwest and spillover support from stronger soymeal and soyoil values and higher energy markets. * Analysts expecting steady to lower crop conditions in a weekly USDA report later on Monday. * CBOT August soybeans last traded up 28-1/2 cents at $14.94-1/2 per bushel, and new-crop November soybeans were last up 33 cents at $13.75-1/4. (Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Paul Simao)
CHICAGO, IL

