ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Missing Texas Woman Seen Rushing Out Of Home Without Her Cell Phone

By Ginny Reese
KAJA KJ 97
KAJA KJ 97
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y6bcG_0gh286hj00
Photo : Kerrville Police Department

A missing Texas woman was seen rushing out of her San Antonio home the morning of her disappearance.

My San Antonio reported that video from a doorbell camera shows Christina Powell scurrying out of the home in black pants and a black long sleeve t-shirt.

Powell's mother, Claudia Mobley, said that her daughter said she was running late for work, but she still found it odd that she was leaving in such a rush.

Powell left her cell phone and Apple watch at home, according to her family. She reportedly called her work and told them that she was running late, but she never showed up. One co-worker showed up to her home hours later where Powell's 12-year-old son answered the door and told her his mom was at work.

Mobley told Fox News, "We didn't really have any kind of in-depth conversation. It was basically, 'Good morning,' She told me she was late. Then, she was leaving for work and I told her to be careful. And I probably told her, 'I love you.'"

The Kerrville Police Department wrote on Facebook:

"The San Antonio Police Department is looking for a missing endangered adult, Christina Lee Powell, 39 years old, who has diagnosed medical conditions that require a doctor’s care. SAPD has received information that she might be in the Kerrville area. She has blond hair and brown eyes, and is described as being about 5’2” tall and about 120 lbs. She is believed to be driving a black 2020 Nissan Rogue, with Texas tag PYJ 8564. If you have seen or may know the whereabouts of Christina Powell, please contact the San Antonio Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (210) 207-7660."

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The US Sun

Chilling Snapchat and note sent by cheerleader, 14, after vanishing in ‘human trafficking’ case left family terrified

A 14-YEAR-OLD cheerleader who went missing with a pal a week ago disappeared "like a ghost" and then sent a chilling message saying “HELP", her sister revealed. The two teenagers Aysha Cross and Emilee Solomon, both 14, were finally found by human trafficking cops in Georgetown, Texas, about an hour away from their home in McGregor, Texas, last night after an Amber Alert was launched for them.
GEORGETOWN, TX
Daily Mail

Eerie Ring doorbell footage shows Texas mom, 39, leaving home before she vanished a week ago without her iPhone or medication after calling legal firm she worked for to say she'd be late

Police in San Antonio have launched a search for a missing mother who disappeared last week after doorbell cam footage showed her rushing out of her home. Christina Lee Powell, 39, was last seen leaving her house at 10:34 a.m. on July 5, after calling in to her job as a paralegal to let them know she was running late, friends and family say.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Fox News

Texas repairman discovers human remains inside backyard grill, calls police

A Texas repairman called the police after finding a human remains inside a backyard grill at a home he'd been contracted to work at on Tuesday, authorities say. Police later arrived to the scene with a search warrant and confirmed there was a body inside a large BBQ grill. Houston Police said there was a full skeleton inside, but the remains were quite old, and they could not yet identify whether it was male or female, according to local media.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
City
Kerrville, TX
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
Kerrville, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Amazon warehouse employee, 19, is arrested 'for plotting mass-shooting at the Texas depot where he worked': Teen 'idolized' Uvalde gunman that killed 19 children and had recently bought an AR-15

A 19-year-old Amazon employee has been arrested on suspicion he plotted a mass shooting at the depot where he worked, with an AR-15 rifle, authorities said. Rodolfo Valdivia Aceves was arrested on a charge of terroristic threats on June 27, according to San Antonio Police. Police responded to reports of...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Antonio Brown
CBS DFW

Mother of 4-year-old attacked by dogs speaks out

OAK CLIFF, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The mother of a 4-year-old who died after being attacked by a friend's dogs on Saturday is speaking out. The mother of 4-year-old Lea Freeman told CBS 11 her daughter should still be alive. She said her daughter was excited to start kindergarten and instead of planning for school, she's now planning her daughter's funeral.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Fox News#Sapd#Nissan Rogue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Independent

Uvalde mother who was cuffed trying to save kids claims she’s now being harassed by police

A mom who was handcuffed after she attempted to rescue her children from a school shooting in Uvalde last month says that she’s now being harassed by local police.On 24 May, after a teenage gunman opened fire on a fourth-grade classroom and brutally slaughtered 19 children and two teachers, Angeli Rose Gomez made her way down to Robb Elementary School in a valiant effort to save her own two sons, who were still trapped indoors, from the massacre that was unfolding behind the Texas school’s doors.However, when she attempted to broach the police line, she was told to stand...
UVALDE, TX
KAJA KJ 97

KAJA KJ 97

San Antonio, TX
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
972K+
Views
ABOUT

San Antonio #1 For New Country

 https://kj97.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy