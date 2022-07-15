ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Governor Shares Why Leaked Uvalde Footage Was So 'Shocking'

By Dani Medina
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Footage from inside Robb Elementary School during the tragic shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead was leaked on Tuesday (July 12) by two local news outlets — KVUE and the Austin American-Statesman .

Earlier this week, top cop in Texas Steven McCraw decried the video's release , saying he was "deeply disappointed" it was leaked. Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin also weighed in. "The way that video was released today is one of the most chicken things I've ever seen ," he said.

Now, Governor Greg Abbott is in the spotlight for his response to the leaked footage, which shows law enforcement officials waiting in the hallway as the gunman opens fire in a nearby classroom and then retreating.

Abbott spoke to reporters after visiting a DPS Crime Lab and Drug Warehouse in Houston as part of his efforts to address the "fentanyl crisis" in Texas, according to WFAA .

"Obviously it was disgusting to see what happened," he said. "It's been clear from the time of Columbine whenever there is a shooting you run towards the danger and encounter the danger and you have to eliminate the shooter as quickly as possible. From what I have seen that policy was not followed."

The governor's response to the video contradicted the praise he gave police the day after the deadly shooting where 19 children and two teachers were killed. Abbott originally said, "They showed amazing courage." This week, he said, "Just as angry because it's clear what was shown on that video was the exact opposite of the information I was given on the day I went out and explained what happened. ... None of the information in that video was shared with me on that day and so it was shocking.”

Abbott said he plans to make more trips to Uvalde in the near future and said Texas would be supporting the Uvalde community for years to come.

You can watch the Uvalde shooting footage here .

Government
