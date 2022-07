An armed robbery is under investigation by the Albany Police Department. Authorities say a group of men stole tens of thousands of dollars from people inside a social club who were playing a card game. The men reportedly entered the building on Lexington Avenue early Friday morning around 12:50 a.m. and proceeded to tie up the victims. The suspects then fled with at least $25-thousand. Some victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The building's status of a social club is also under investigation.

ALBANY, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO