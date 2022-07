"The winner has arrived." Those were the fighting words of a Swansea man who took home first place in a local hot dog contest on Saturday. Over the weekend, Lexi's Road Dogs in Westport hosted its very first hot dog eating competition. The goal was to eat as many hot dogs as possible in a half-hour. Four contenders came forward, but only one victor was crowned.

WESTPORT, MA ・ 10 HOURS AGO