Biden visits the Middle East, and more: A roundup of the week's events

It's a big week in national and international news. President Joe Biden is visiting the Middle East, plus Monkey Pox continues to spread throughout the world. Margaret Brennan form CBS News' "Face the Nation" joined KMOX to talk about some of the week's most pressing issues.

Biden's visit to the Middle East

"President Biden is trying to improve on what have been some difficult relationships in recent months. And certainly when the President arrives in Saudi Arabia later today, that will be one of the top agenda items," Brennan said. "Saudi Arabia is a key partner when it comes to counterterrorism. And, of course, when it comes to global oil supply, so the President is going to try to repair a relationship that was damaged in recent years."

A symbolic move for abortion access

"It's a vote to be taken to make a point but not really ever going to become a law. Congress for the past 50 years has failed to codify Roe v. Wade, they have failed to craft a law that would make abortion a right at the federal level," Brennan said. "And remember, that is how the Supreme Court, when they ruled on this court case, overturning Roe vs. Wade. That's why we are where we are. This is going back to state capitals. The Supreme Court justices said it's not explicitly in the Constitution. And lawmakers never crafted a law. So Democrats now are trying to say well, we can craft a lot now. But they of course need the votes to pass it and they do not have those votes."

Listen to the whole interview: