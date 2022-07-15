Autopsy report confirms boy, 6, was stabbed to death

CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (AP) — Preliminary autopsy findings on the body of a 6-year-old found in the aftermath of a Mississippi fire confirm that he was stabbed to death.

WLBT-TV reports that Orlando “King” Pittman’s body was found Saturday afternoon in an apartment that had been set on fire in Carroll County. Deputies searching for evidence found the body stuffed in a closet.

The child’s half brother, 19-year-old Thomas Perry III faces a murder charge in the boy’s death. He also faces charges of aggravated animal cruelty and arson.

WJTV-V reports that Perry was jailed with bond set at $1.2 million. Information on whether he has an attorney who can speak for him was not immediately available.