A 50-year-old Ocala man was arrested after being accused of pushing a female victim to the ground and striking her multiple times in the face with an object. On Sunday, shortly after 7:10 a.m., a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a local residence in reference to a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, the deputy met with the female victim who was exiting the home.

OCALA, FL ・ 10 HOURS AGO