Payments of Up to $1050 in California and $1500 in Colorado Have Been Approved

By Nayla
 3 days ago
As politicians unveil a fresh stimulus package to reduce U.S. inflation and its effects on citizens, a number of states are releasing an updated stimulus check.

After the United States saw its highest 12-month inflation rate since 1981, Newsweek reported that an update to the stimulus check was released. In the upcoming months, economic experts foresee the nation entering a recession.

The United States’ most recent economic crisis began in December 2007 and lasted until June 2009. Since World War II, the 2007-2009 recession in the United States was regarded as the longest since then.

Several states, including Delaware, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Maine, New Jersey, South Carolina, and Virginia, have pledged to offer their populations with stimulus payments of varied amounts.

Stimulus Check Update Colorado

Colorado has announced a tax rebate for its inhabitants, with Gov. Jared Polis signing legislation that would provide a $750 tax rebate for solo filers and a $1,500 tax credit for joint filers this summer, according to a statement from the state’s Department of Revenue.

The message indicated that residents who have already filed their income tax returns will get their Colorado Cash Back check by September 30.

In the meanwhile, the Colorado Department of Revenue indicated that tax refunds for people who were granted an extended filing deadline of October 17, 2022 will be issued on January 31, 2023.

Director of Communications for the Colorado House Democrats, Jarrett Freedman, stated that they are certain that the rebate checks will grow.

According to a report from National Interest, the initial value of Colorado tax rebates was $500 for single filers and $1,000 for joint filers.

Rep. Tony Exum, the bill’s sponsor, stated that the state’s economic recovery allows them to give even more money back to taxpayers to assist them in affording the cost of living and basic requirements.

Update on California’s Stimulus

About 23 million California residents would receive “inflation relief” cheques, the state of California said weeks ago.

The $308 billion state budget signed by Governor Gavin Newsom includes funding for the distribution of stimulus cheques to citizens. As reported by CBS News, citizens are reportedly receiving up to $1,050 in stimulus cheques.

The stimulus payments distributed in California are part of a $17 billion aid package. In addition to suspending the sales tax on diesel fuel, the California relief package will also provide rent and utilities assistance.

The California stimulus payment will be funded by the state’s budget excess of $97 billion.

Update on New Mexico’s Stimulus.

Individual taxpayers in New Mexico are projected to earn $250, while married couples filing jointly will receive $500 in response to inflation.

According to U.S. News, individuals can get up to $750 and couples can receive up to $1,500 in three installments between June and August.

In addition, a per-child annual tax credit of up to $175 will be provided, based on the income of the family.

Deb Bourdo
3d ago

Government, at all levels, needs to stop playing with the economy. The market economy works fine with little, if any, intervention. This looks like another attempt to make citizens dependent on government. That should never be anyone's desire.

Eberle
3d ago

In Colorado it is not a stimulus check. It's a law, we were over taxed and the state government must give it back to the people.

Wild Child
3d ago

what about those of us that are on disability retirement and didn't file taxes in never see anything about those of us that are disabled retired so we are on a very very limited amount of monthly income and can't work or are to old to work and there's nothing for us. thanks

After the start of the pandemic, the federal government issued three rounds of stimulus checks: Eligible Americans received up to $1,200 starting in April 2020, up to $600 beginning in December 2021 and up to $1,400 starting in March 2021. It's unlikely another round of federal stimulus money is coming this year. But some states are issuing tax refunds and relief checks to their residents.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SFGate

The largest private landowner in California is closing its forests to the public indefinitely beginning on July 1. Lumber giant Sierra Pacific Industries owns over 2 million acres of forestland across California, Washington and Oregon. The company, which is headquartered in Anderson, Calif., is one of America's biggest private landowners. In areas where SPI is not actively logging, the public can usually access the land for hiking, permitted fishing and hunting and cross-country skiing. But starting Friday, SPI's extensive holdings will be off-limits due to "extreme drought and wildfire conditions."
The US Sun

SIX US states are sending direct payments worth up to $1,700 to millions of residents - here's your chance to see if you qualify for the one-time funds. As millions of Americans feel the effects of inflation, which has seen food and gas prices soar to unprecedented numbers, several states will issue payments to their residents in the form of tax rebates.
Los Angeles Times

ATLANTA — Perhaps more than any other woman, Marjorie Dannenfelser is responsible for thefall of Roe vs. Wade. The president of Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, a nonprofit group that works to end abortion in the United States by electing antiabortion politicians, Dannenfelser has dedicated her adult life to outlawing abortion. In 2016, she played a key role in getting President Trump to commit to appoint U.S. Supreme Court justices who oppose abortion.
Fox News

California Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, vacationed in Montana this week even though his administration banned official travel to the state last summer. The governor's office confirmed to a state outlet that Newsom is vacationing in the Big Sky State, which Golden State Attorney General Rob Bunta added to the list of states California officials are banned from traveling to under state law.
