Man Hurt After Motorcycle Hit By Car on Highway 169

(Moorhead, MN) -- Authorities are identifying three Anoka County residents killed in a crash involving an S-U-V and two semis in Moorhead. The Minnesota State Patrol says on Friday afternoon the first semi stopped near a construction zone, the S-U-V stopped behind it and a second semi crashed into the rear of S-U-V, forcing it into the first semi-trailer. All three occupants of the S-U-V died in the crash. Troopers say 65-year-old Robert Correll of Ham Lake was driving and his passengers were 63-year-old Linda Correll and 89-year-old Shirley Gatzke from Blaine. Neither truck driver was injured.
A 30-year-old St. Paul woman sustained life-threatening injuries in a crash on U.S. Highway 169 in Jordan on Saturday, July 16, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. Anna Biedenbender was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment, the state patrol said. She was in serious condition Monday, July 18, a spokesperson at the medical center said.
(KNSI) – An ATV crash in Stearns County just after noon on Sunday badly hurt a Minneapolis woman. 21-year-old Prisma Hernandez Osorto was taken to St. Cloud Hospital by helicopter for further treatment. She was driving on 345th Avenue in Lake Henry Township when she got her machine stuck...
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (AP) - A 6-year-old girl was killed and five people were injured after a police pursuit in a Minneapolis suburb ended in a crash between a suspect with an outstanding warrant and a passing vehicle, authorities said. Brooklyn Center police were chasing the man Friday afternoon when...
MOORHEAD, Minn. — Three members of a Twin Cities family killed when their SUV was crushed between two semitrailers on an interstate have been identified.According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Robert and Linda Correll, both 65, of Ham Lake, and 89-year-old Shirley Gatke, of Blaine, were killed Friday afternoon on Interstate 94 in Moorhead, about 2 miles from the North Dakota border.Relatives say the Corrells were married for 44 years and Gatkze was Linda Correll's mother.The patrol said a semi driven by a 58-year-old Wells man was stopped in a construction zone, as was the SUV. A second semi struck the SUV from behind and pushed it into the rear of the first semi.The semi that failed to stop was operated by Penner International, based in Steinbach, Manitoba. Neither semi-driver was hurt.
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police are looking for the driver and passengers of a stolen car after they crashed into another car, killing an elderly woman and leaving her husband hurt Sunday night.Police said it happened at around 10 p.m. as the couple was driving north on Forest Street in St. Paul. The car that was stolen from Minneapolis turned west out of an alley, colliding with the couple just south of the intersection at Magnolia Avenue East.They said the woman who was hit and killed was in her 70s and was the driver of the car. She died at the...
LAKE HENRY TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A 21-year-old woman was pinned by an ATV Sunday afternoon on 345th Avenue in Lake Henry Township.Deputies found a 2018 Honda side-by-side ATV overturned in a drainage ditch when they arrived at the scene of the accident after receiving a 911 call reporting the accident at 12:17 p.m. Police say the victim, Prisma Osorto of Minneapolis, was driving the ATV when it became stuck. Efforts to free the vehicle resulted in it overturning in the ditch and pinning Osorto underneath.Individuals at the scene were able to free the victim and call for help.Osorto was airlifted to the St. Cloud Hospital for her injuries.The Stearns County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.
JORDAN, Minn. (FOX 9) - Multiple people were injured following a collision involving seven cars, and a semi-truck Saturday morning at an intersection on Highway 169 in Scott County. The Minnesota State Patrol said the crash occurred at the intersection of Highway 282 and Highway 169 in Jordan around 7:15...
PRINCETON -- A motorcyclist was hurt in a crash in Sherburne County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 4:00 p.m. Thursday on Highway 169 south of Princeton. Fifty-one-year-old Erech Gallantin of Milaca was going south when his bike collided with a car trying to cross the highway....
A 75-year-old Minnesota man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Dodge County. The crash happened around 10:20 a.m. Wednesday on Highway 30 near 115th Avenue in Westfield Township (just east of Blooming Prairie), according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The crash report says Ronald L. Karg, of Glencoe, was...
APPLE VALLEY, MN – The ex-boyfriend of a woman killed in a shootout in Apple Valley is charged with second-degree assault and reckless use of a weapon. On July Tenth, 39-year-old Willie Selmon the Second arrived at his ex-girlfriend’s house to retrieve personal items when he got into an armed confrontation with the woman’s son, 25-year-old Billy Joe Pryor, Junior.
A toddler was hospitalized after falling off a lawnmower Thursday. According to the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call on the 14600 block of 615th Avenue in Hutchinson at around 10:40 a.m. At the scene, deputies spoke with a 36-year-old woman, who said her 21-month-old daughter...
(KWNO)- Investigators with the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) contacted the Winona Police Department on Friday of last week to request their assistance with locating an adult male who was wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred in Minneapolis. In a press release from the WPD, it’s stated that the...
(Minneapolis, MN) -- A woman who says she was almost killed by the man shot and killed by Minneapolis Police crashed a weekend rally for the man. A crowd was protesting last week's shooting of Andrew 'Tekle' Sundberg when his neighbor, who says Sundberg fired shots into her apartment, stepped-up and spoke to the crowd. Arabella Yarbrough wanted to know where her justice was, she said Sundberg was firing shots into her kitchen where she was cooking. Minneapolis Police say two snipers shot and killed Sundberg last week after an hours-long standoff where police were fired at as well.
