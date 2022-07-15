ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Quotes Tell You Everything You Need To Know About Your "Stranger Things" Faves

By Jake Farrington
 3 days ago

Stranger Things Season 4 may be over, but if you're like me, you cannot stop watching and rewatching the entire series to try and fill the void while we wait for Season 5 .

The show is full of amazing characters that we all love so much, and over the years it has given us some memorable lines that made us laugh, feel empowered, and also cry uncontrollably.

So here are some of the most iconic lines that define all of our Hawkins faves.

***SPOILERS AHEAD***

"Make mistakes, learn from them, and when life hurts you, because it will, remember the hurt. The hurt is good. It means you’re out of that cave. But please, if you don’t mind, for the sake of your poor old dad, keep the door open three inches ." — Jim Hopper

Starting off with one to make you cryyyyy! Haha, my bad. But this is Hop! No matter what he's been through, no matter the pain or self-sacrifice, he pushes on and fights for those he loves! (And I truly cannot listen to this monologue without SOBBING. Lol, HELP!)

Honorable mention: "Morning's are for coffee and contemplation," because iconic.

“Maybe I am a mess, maybe I’m crazy, maybe I’m out of my mind! But God help me, I will keep these lights up until the day I die, if I think there’s a chance that Will’s still out there!” Joyce Byers

Joyyyyyyce! She will do ANYTHING for her boys! She doesn't care if people understand her or not. She isn't afraid to be a mess or put herself out on a limb. Joyce will always follow her instincts and won't be deterred by the haterz. We can all learn something from Joyce.

"I can fight." Eleven

This girl! Even when El is without her powers, she will not back down. She is a fighter in every sense of the word. Maybe she doesn't exactly fit in, but the best people rarely do anyway! Or at least that's what I tell myself. :')

"If we’re both going crazy, then we’ll go crazy together, right?" Mike Wheeler

This is the kind of friend you want. Someone who is so unconditionally down, they're even ready to lose their mind if that's what you're doing too. The kind of person who has your back even when the world is ending.

"When you’re different, sometimes you feel like a mistake. But you make her feel like she’s not a mistake at all. Like she’s better for being different." Will Byers

Oh, sweet Will! This quote may be about El...but we know it's really about him! He's learning to embrace all the things about him that make him different, even though it's hard. A journey that all of us can relate to in some way, I'm sure. (Right, guys? Haha...right?)

"We have a lot of rules in our party, but the most important thing is that friends don't lie." Lucas Sinclair

"Friends don't lie" often gets attributed to El, but it was Lucas who said it first, all the way back when El first joined their group in Season 1. Trust and loyalty are of utmost importance to him. (Even though he kinda ditches everyone for a little bit. Haha. None of us are perfect!)

"Why are you keeping this curiosity door locked?" Dustin Henderson

This line is so Dustin, because not only was he using it to get what he wanted from Mr. Clarke (who could say "no" to this face??) but he is also a little sponge in this world, ready to soak everything up, from math equations to the inner-workings of the Upside Down.

"There’s more to life than stupid boys, you know.” Max Mayfield

Max has been a real one since day one. And she's so right. Boys are dumb. Everyone needs a friend like this to bring us back to reality when our problems start to feel bigger than us, or when we start to think boys' opinions actually matter. MVP.

"It's bullshit." Nancy Wheeler

Nance had a good run with this catchphrase. And you know what? She's right. Most things are bullshit, and that just doesn't sit right with her. She sees bullshit and she makes a plan to fix it. No choice but to love Hawkins' baddest bitch.

"I may be a pretty shitty boyfriend, but turns out I'm a pretty damn good baby sitter." Steve Harrington

Steeeeeve. What a journey we've been on with you. I really hope you get your six little Harrington's someday, because you deserve the world. And you've had plenty of practice being the mom of the group. We love you, Mommy Steve!

“Do you wanna be normal? Do you wanna be just like everyone else? Being a freak is the best. I’m a freak!” Jonathan Byers

Big Brother of the Year award goes to Jonathan Byers! Sure, he may smoke a little bit too much (who doesn't?) but he's really always there for his little bro. Don't even get me started on the LEGO up the nose. I'll lose it!

"Okay, I'm warning you right now, I have terrible coordination. It took me six months longer to walk than all the other babies." Robin Buckley

This perfect mess. Lol. I love Robin so much, and this line not only had me howling, but pretty much tells you everything you need to know about Robin as a character. She may do things differently, but she gets shit done. Honestly, same.

"Durable. Deadly and reliable. Hear me now– there will be no retreating from Eddie the Banished." Eddie Munson

Oh, Eddie. My heart. You said over and over that you were not a hero, but in fact, you were. You didn't retreat. You stayed and fought for everyone, and proved all the stupid fucks in Hawkins wrong. RIP, you absolute KING!

"You can't spell America without Erica." Erica Sinclair

Erica is one of the most confident, self-assured people the world has ever seen. Because she sees herself as being integral to not just the group, but to the COUNTRY, she makes herself so. It's really a lesson in manifestation.

Honorable mention: "Are we gonna do this or are we gonna keep chitchatting like it's your mommy’s book club?" She cracks my ass up.

"If a small woman is small enough then she could fit behind a small tree." Argyle

Hahah, I mean...I guess he's not wrong? The logic checks out. I don't know what to tell you.

"And you know what happens when you disobey me. I break things." Billy Hargrove

Billy, Billy, Billy. Such a destructive, yet very hot, boy. He just couldn't help himself from tearing everything apart, even when he didn't really mean it. If only we could have gotten him in therapy before the Mind Flayer got him :(

"My fingers are like arrows. My arms like iron. My feet like spears. Resist and I’ll end you." Murray Bauman

Ok, so here's the thing about Murray: The things he says sound like nonsense, but then he somehow backs it all up?? From his crazy theories to being a black belt in karate, it feels like full-on silliness, but then you're eating your own words. I don't know how he does it.

"What have you done? What. Have. You. Done?" Dr. Martin Brenner

This fuck is allllways blaming someone else for his own mess. How about "what have you done?" Mr. Brenner? That's right, I called you MISTER Brenner! I will not recognize your doctorate until you recognize your part in all of this and take some accountability!

"Now that you’ve seen where I’ve been, I’d like very much to show you where I am going." Henry Creel/One/Vecna

This one is all about the big picture. He is goal oriented to an absolute fault. It would almost be admirable if he wasn't hellbent on destroying the world and killing everyone in it!

"I'm chill." Barb Holland

Oh, Barb. You couldn't have been chill if you tried. But that's why we all felt so understood by you. You tried so hard, just like we all have. I wish you could've stuck around to figure out that being chill isn't all it's cracked up to be. Here's to being a mess!

"I hope you're enjoying your chicken, Ted." Karen Wheeler

This poor woman. I hope Season 5 is just about her leaving her dumbass husband and thriving on a tropical island somewhere, drinking mai tais and kissing cabana boys.

Honorable mention: Her entire conversation on the kitchen counter with Nancy in Season 3. My heart!

"Could try sticking together at a different house for a change." Ted Wheeler

Ted is so annoyinggggg. Hahaha. But he does annoying so well. He's so put off by having children, seeing children, children existing in general... Ya know? The more I talk about him, the more I'm like, "Am *I* Ted??" Scary stuff.

"I haven't heard from you in a week, and now you want a mathematical equation that you should know so you can save the world?" Suzie Bingham

I feel like we don't give Suzie her due. She is the smartest person in the bunch, AND she's a hacker, which is pretty badass. The gang would have never found El if it hadn't been for her! So remember to thank the Suzie's in your life.

"I don't know you that well, kiddo, but I’m betting the fate of the planet that you’re one of the good ones." Dr. Sam Owens

Dr. Brenner is "papa?" Nah, I think "papa" fits Dr. Owens much, much better. He is such a sweet man, and he tries to meet El where she's at every step of the way. "Big papa energy" if I've ever seen it!

"[Creature bays wetly]" Demogorgon

Squelch, squelch, bitch.

Did we miss any of your favorite Stranger Things quotes? Let us know in the comments!

Community Policy