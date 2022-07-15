Downtown Dalton deck demolition approved by city council

Cherokee County Deputies conducted multiple drivers license and highway safety checkpoints over the weekend. On Saturday, checkpoints were held in Spring Garden, Gaylesville, McCords and other communities across the County. In addition to the checkpoints, deputies also showed a heavy patrol presence in many communities. Deputies made 7 arrests as a result of the detail on Saturday. According to Chief Deputy Josh Summerford, David M. Brinkley, 43 w/m, of Rome, was arrested after he led deputies on a pursuit from the Mud Creek area and into Floyd County. The pursuit ended on U.S. Highway 411, near County Road 34, when deputies deployed spike strips to disable his vehicle. Illegal drugs and a stolen firearm was recovered from the vehicle. Brinkley was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center on charges of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless endangerment, receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm after altercation, and attempting to elude.

