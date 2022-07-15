ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dalton, GA

Downtown Dalton deck demolition approved by city council

By WTVC
WTVCFOX
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALTON, Ga. — The City of Dalton says the downtown parking deck on Hamilton Street will be torn down after part of the structure was found to be deteriorating in a routine inspection last month. The Dalton Mayor and Council voted to tear the structure down at a...

foxchattanooga.com

