Sessions engage with agricultural industry to address the future of farmers & farms. √ First sessions to take place in Suffolk and Broome counties. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday launched a statewide listening tour on “the future of farming in New York state.” Her team said a series of listening sessions will allow the state to hear directly from farmers about their priorities in addressing climate, workforce and economic challenges, and will help inform the state's federal priorities for critical funding and policy changes in the areas of agriculture, nutrition and the environment.

AGRICULTURE ・ 8 HOURS AGO