There is no cookie-cutter career progression blueprint in the NFL. Acclimating to the pro game can be a vastly different process for any given player. One thing is for certain in the data, though, and it's that Year 2 represents the biggest year-over-year difference in performance on average across the league. It shows not only in performance but also in opportunity. Coaches are much more willing to trust a player after a full season of experience in the league, and that shows in their playing time.

NFL ・ 18 HOURS AGO