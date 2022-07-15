ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

988 hotline replacing National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

By Cindy Hsu, CBS New York Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k4ws4_0gh1lsYN00

988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline launches Saturday 02:19

NEW YORK -- Starting Saturday, people experiencing a mental health crisis will no longer have to dial a 10-digit phone number or 911 for immediate help.

A new 988 hotline is being activated, CBS2's Cindy Hsu reported Friday.

Having a number to call during a mental health emergency was critical when Angela Kimball's son, Alex, experienced a manic episode in 2017.

"He was really paranoid," Kimball said. "He was delusional. He had ripped out all the cabinets in the house."

A family friend called a local mental health hotline and a team of professionals arrived a short time later.

"It was led by behavioral health clinicians who were so calm," Kimball said. "No one's worst day should stop them from living their best life."

Anyone who needs help during a mental health emergency can call or text 988. Experts believe it will help more people access that kind of support because, like 911, it's easy to remember.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j48zU_0gh1lsYN00
Breaking The Stigma: You Are Not Alone 25:59

The hotline aims to give callers with mental illness someone to talk to, someone to respond and a place to heal. A 988 call will not necessarily lead to an interaction with police - it's separate from 911.

Kimball, a mental health advocate with the group Inseparable, said, "Especially for communities of color, relying on law enforcement can be so fraught and that's why it's really important for us as a nation to embrace 988."

There are concerns that more 988 calls could overwhelm call centers that are already underfunded and understaffed in some states. In Illinois, trained counselors were only able to pick up one in five local calls earlier this year.

Diana Knaebe heads Memorial Behavioral Health in Springfield, which has a call center.

"We may not be able to answer that phone on a regional level," Knaebe said. "It may end up bouncing on to the statewide or to a national group."

Leaders in Perth Amboy , New Jersey spoke about their commitment to mental health care, including more than $28 million in funding to support the new 988 hotline.

"We believe that the creation of this new 988 helpline will provide a critical new resource to help people in crisis and connect them to the appropriate treatment services," said Robert Garrett, CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health.

The new hotline would replace the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Suicide rates in the U.S. increased by 30 percent from 2000 to 2020, according to the CDC. The risk is especially high for children, with experts warning the pandemic hit young people the hardest.

The Biden administration has invested $432 million into strengthening and expanding the call center infrastructure, including funding directly to the states. States are allowed to impose telecommunication fees to cover the remainder.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox News

New US suicide prevention hotline 988 launched

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The new Suicide & Crisis Lifeline has transitioned from a 10-digit hotline to a three-digit emergency number: 988. Launching Saturday, the lifeline for...
HEALTH
Axios

New 988 suicide hotline goes live July 16

People experiencing a mental health crisis anywhere in the country will soon be able to call or text message a three-digit number — 988 — and be connected to an emergency helpline akin to 911. What's happening: Starting Saturday, 988 will go live, replacing the existing 10-digit National...
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Health
Parade

10 Rare Autoimmune Diseases That Don’t Get Enough Attention

Parade.com has an extensive editorial partnership with Cleveland Clinic, consistently named as one of the nation's best hospitals in U.S. News & World Report's annual "America's Best Hospitals" survey. Click here to learn more about our health reporting policies. If you get diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease—or any rare...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Garrett
WebMD

The Long Journey to a Diagnosis Comes to an End

In the back of my mind, I wanted the doctor to be wrong. I wanted my diagnosis to stay a torn meniscus. Anything else seemed more complicated and more to deal with. But his instincts were right, and the second MRI came back with no tear in my knee. Is it possible it healed between the time of the first MRI and the second? Presumably possible, but highly unlikely.
HEALTH
Michigan Advance

VA secretary and lawmakers highlight expanded health care access for veterans

On Thursday, U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Holly), U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Lansing) and U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough met at the Lansing VA Clinic to discuss strengthened support for Michigan veterans.  Slotkin, McDonough and Stabenow talked about efforts ensuring veterans have access to health care and benefits, expanding innovative treatments for veterans […] The post VA secretary and lawmakers highlight expanded health care access for veterans appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
NBC News

Nuclear attack PSA leaves New Yorkers asking, 'Why now?'

New York City residents are accustomed to warnings about all kinds of potential threats — severe weather, public health, mass shootings. But a new PSA on surviving a nuclear attack has rattled some cages. Released this week by the city’s emergency management agency, the 90-second video advises citizens to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Minnesota

Find Naloxone near you

Use the map to find pharmacies or Syringe Service Programs (SSPs) near you that offer naloxone. Before going to the location, call the number listed to confirm if they have any in-stock. Click here for more. 
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide Prevention#Cdc#Hotline#Inseparable
CBS New York

Survey: Muslims in NYC dealing with racism, threats at early ages

NEW YORK -- Disturbing new numbers show that anti-Muslim activity appears to be growing in the city.According to the Muslim Community Network, more than 26 percent of Black Muslims and nearly 32 percent of Asian Muslims experienced or saw a hate crime in the first half of this year.And as CBS2's Leah Mishkin reported Monday, the incidents can start as early as elementary school."It was like really difficult for me," a teenager named Yyra said.She was only 6 years old when another student threatened her because of her race and religion."He told me that he was going to one...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

New law promotes patriotic organizations

Legislation promoting membership in organizations such as Boy Scouts of America was approved by the S.C. General Assembly in 2022. The new law will allow youth patriotic society organizations to come into public schools during a designated week and speak with students about joining. The legislation identifies five acclaimed youth patriotic society organizations:
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reason.com

Second Amendment Rights of People Briefly Hospitalized for Mental Health Reasons Long Ago?

From Judge Dale Drozd's opinion in Clifton v. U.S. DOJ (E.D. Cal.), filed Friday:. In 2001, plaintiff was in eighth grade at Mt. Vernon Middle School in Los Angeles, California. He was thirteen years old at the time. Because plaintiff's mother had passed away and he never knew his father, plaintiff then lived with his grandmother. His grandmother's husband—plaintiff's step-grandfather—was physically and mentally abusive toward both plaintiff and his grandmother. One day in June of 2001, while at an after-school program, plaintiff made comments about "what he would like to do toward his step-grandfather in order to protect himself and his grandmother."
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
bloomberglaw.com

Suicide Prevention Hotline to Fully Transition to 988 by July 16

The National Suicide Prevention Hotline will fully transition to the three-digit 988 number by July 16, the Department of Health and Human Services announced Friday. This transition from a 10-digit number, which was authorized by the National Suicide Hotline Designation Act, represents a three-year effort by HHS, the Federal Communications Commission, and the Department of Veterans Affairs, HHS said.
HEALTH
CNET

Need a New Social Security Card? Here's How to Get One

You probably use your Social Security number often, such as when applying for a new credit card, filing your taxes or verifying your identity online. You need your physical Social Security card much less frequently, usually for situations like starting a new job. However, if you don't have it when you need it, you'll be in trouble.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Popular Science

US pedestrian deaths are reaching a new high

When thinking of traffic accidents, it would be an understandable reaction to imagine a car crash: the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates that nearly 43,000 people died in 2021 on US roads. That’s a 10.5 percent jump from 2020 and the most fatalities since 2005. But pedestrian deaths are another form of traffic accident—and those rates are rising, fast.
TRAFFIC
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
98K+
Followers
23K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy