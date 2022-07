Want the lowdown on European markets? In your inbox before the open, every day. Sign up here. It was supposed to be a post-Covid-19 summer in Europe. Masks are gone in most places, and vacation season is in full swing as workers rush for the beaches and cities they missed in the two years marked by the pandemic. But instead, the reality confronting people is that the virus never went away.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO