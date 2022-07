Feeling the instantaneous heat attacking my face, I stepped onto the streets of Phoenix awaiting the adventures ahead. While primarily going down to Phoenix to play in the June 23-26 Phoenix Volleyball Festival Championships tournament with my best friends from the No Limits Volleyball Club team, we were also able to go on late-night swims and many other adventures. There was never a dull moment.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO