ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lagrange, GA

Kiwanis Club of LaGrange Awards College Foundation Endowments for WGTC Students

By Press Release
thecitymenus.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kiwanis Club of LaGrange presented the West Georgia Technical College with $10,000. Funds received from this award will be allotted for both the Kiwanis Johnson-Frear Endowment which supports the Foundation’s Gap Funding Program for LaGrange students and a new scholarship. “We are so grateful and thankful for...

thecitymenus.com

Comments / 0

Related
thecitymenus.com

UWG Dean and COO of The Whorton Agency Connect for Student Internship Opportunity

Thanks to mutual friends and a casual conversation at this year’s Presidential Gala between the Dean of the School of Communication, Film, and Media at the University of West Georgia and the Chief Operating Officer of The Whorton Agency, a local internship has manifested. This fall semester the University’s School of Communication, Film, and Media is offering a select student (or two) the opportunity to work with this second-generation, independent insurance agency as a digital media and public relations intern.
CARROLLTON, GA
thecitymenus.com

Lynda Bingham appointed as Carroll County Clerk

The Carroll County Board of Commissioners Office is proud to welcome Lynda Bingham to our team as the new County Clerk. Mrs. Bingham is a life-long resident of Carroll County and lives with her husband and three children in the Fairfield community. She is an alumni of the University of West Georgia where she obtained a Bachelor’s Degree of Science in Education in 2008, before going on to earn a Master’s Degree in Education from Lagrange College. Most of Mrs. Bingham’s professional career has been serving the Carroll County School Systems as a teacher over the last 15 years and coordinating school-wide events and building partnerships within our community.
CARROLL COUNTY, GA
thecitymenus.com

Arts Center Celebrates 20th Year With Local-Focused Season

The Carrollton Center for the Arts’ 2022-2023 season celebrates the facility’s twentieth year with performances, exhibits and special events honoring the center’s local legacy. Several acts, many with local roots, will perform on the main stage this season, including UWG Music Faculty Showcase, August 26 at 7:30pm;...
CARROLLTON, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lagrange, GA
Education
City
Douglas, GA
Local
Georgia Education
State
Georgia State
City
Lagrange, GA
Local
Georgia Society
City
Haralson, GA
Lagrange, GA
Society
thecitymenus.com

Commissioner Echols Presents Carroll EMC with Sustainability Award

Georgia Public Service Commissioner and Vice Chairman, Tim Echols, presented Carroll Electric Membership Cooperative (EMC) with an Energy Matters Award for its electric vehicle (EV) implementation. The Energy Matters Awards were created in 2021 to recognize environmental excellence from individuals, businesses and communities throughout the state of Georgia. This year,...
CARROLL COUNTY, GA
The Citizen Online

Tell council, ‘Stop trying to urbanize Peachtree City’

As all of you should know, Peachtree City has a long officially documented history of maintaining an appropriately lean percentage of multi-family housing. That is not NIMBY, it is rational, intentional planning. As we are witnessing today, back during the Bob Lenox administration the real estate developers found plenty of...
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
nomadlawyer.org

Columbus: Top 7 Best Budget Hotels in Columbus, Georgia

This charming city has a lot to offer you and your friends, including a variety of museums, beautiful gardens, captivating theatres, eye-catching galleries, eye-catching art galleries and awe-inspiring historical sites. Columbus, Georgia. The original inhabitants were the Creek Indians. In 1828, the city Columbus, named after Christopher Columbus, was established....
COLUMBUS, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Some mask requirements return for these Georgia counties

ATLANTA — The rules about masking are changing again in multiple Georgia counties, as COVID numbers continue to rise. Starting Monday, all Gwinnett County employees must wear masks inside county buildings and facilities. Those visiting a county building are encouraged to wear masks as well. Meanwhile, a judge is...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Endowments#Charity#Gap Funding Program#Kiwanians#The Wgtc Foundation#Wgtc Foundation
thecitymenus.com

Rescheduled Rumours Fleetwood Mac Tribute Returns to the AMP on July 23

Carrollton’s Amp Summer Concert Series continues this Saturday, July 23, with one of the country’s most popular Fleetwood Mac tribute acts. Bad weather on the concert’s original date of July 9 forced the show’s move to this weekend. Rumours (named for Fleetwood Mac’s Grammy-winning 1977 album) performs renditions of Fleetwood Mac songs while recreating the experience of a concert by the legendary band.
CARROLLTON, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF GWINNETT COUNTY STATE OF GEORGIA CIVIL ACTION NO: 22-AD-00029-5

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF GWINNETT COUNTY STATE OF GEORGIA CIVIL ACTION NO: 22-AD-00029-5 In RE: for Adoption of: Kaden Jamal Elder, a minor child NOTICE OF PUBLICATION To: Corey Sanchez Walker The Petition for the adoption of a minor child was filed in this Court on February 18, 2022, by the Petitioner, alleging that the current whereabouts of the biological father are unknown and asking the Court to terminate the parental rights and obligations of the father with respect to the minor child. You are hereby commanded to and required to file with the Clerk of said Court and serve upon Tiffany R. Lunn-White, Petitioner's Attorney, whose address is 110 Habersham Drive, Suite 106, Fayetteville, GA 30214, within thirty (30) days from the date of this publication your objections or response to the Petitioner's Petition for the adoption of minor child. This the 6th day of May 2022. Respectfully Submitted, LUNN LAW LLC -s- Taffany R. Lunn-White, Esq. Georgia Bar No: 142367 110 Habersham Drive Suite 106 Fayetteville, GA 30214 901-76085 7/17 24 31 2022.
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Charities
thecitymenus.com

JUST UPDATED: A List of What’s Coming to West Georgia & East Alabama

This is where the content for The City Menus all starts, from our Canaries Facebook page. Without our wonderful group of canaries sounding off news tips, we wouldn’t have much to share with you, our reader! To join our Canaries Facebook Page, click here. (You’ll need to answer all questions to be approved.)
CARROLLTON, GA
Opelika-Auburn News

4 Bedroom Home in Smiths Station - $350,000

Southern living at its finest; a traditional 2-story home includes 4bdrms/ 3baths and 2,871 sqft of living space nestled in the Shadow Wood Subdivision. This gem offers a versatile floor plan with plenty of space. The great room is adjacent to a guest room and the kitchen. The kitchen offers plenty of cabinet space, large pantry, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Two dining areas, cute and casual dining, and a more formal dining area which includes trey ceilings and oversees the front yard. The master suite features a spacious bathroom, ceramic tiled shower, large tub with his and hers vanities, and an oversized master closet. Media/flex room comes with 11 speakers surround sound. All bedrooms are generously sized. Home also has 2 car garage and privacy fence. Minutes from Fort Benning, with easy access to major highways, shopping, and dining! The back yard includes an extended patio and canopy for those hot days, it’s the perfect outdoor space for entertaining.
SMITHS STATION, AL
WSFA

Montgomery man in custody after fatal Tuskegee shooting

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man is in custody after a fatal shooting in Tuskegee Sunday. According to Tuskegee Police Chief Jennifer Jordan, officers were called to the 2900 block of Foster Street around 8:30 p.m. Sunday after reports of gunfire. When officers arrived, they found 34-year-old Torey Robinson Sr. dead.
TUSKEGEE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy