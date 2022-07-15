Get yourself an American made product when you buy a Field Notes notebook

Until recently, I had never done a caviar bump, a dollop of fish roe licked from the area of one’s hand between thumb and index finger. When I ordered the caviar and mini martini pairing at the new Gramercy Park bar Martiny’s a few weeks ago, I did not expect the caviar would come in bump form. Even if I had, I could not have anticipated the way in which the bump would be served—on an articulating wooden mannequin hand. Curled politely in a fist and arced around a small coupe, the hand was the type one might encounter in a figure drawing class. A similar object is available at the MoMA Design Store, described as a “drawing model, ornament, or something else?” In this case, something else.
Comments / 0