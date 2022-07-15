ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Intel shows Arc A750 GPU beating Nvidia's RTX 3060 in some very specific games

By Dave James
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 3 days ago

The intimation being that the Arc A750 will be around the same price as the $329 RTX 3060.

Intel has just released a new video showing the performance of its upcoming Arc A750 graphics card beating Nvidia's RTX 3060 in a selection of games. Maybe in a very select selection of games, it needs to be said.

Intel is getting busy teasing its new GPUs at the moment. After launching its first discrete GPU, the Arc A380 (opens in new tab), as an entry-level China exclusive it is now starting to get the marketing ball rolling on its higher end Arc 7-series card, the Arc A750. Fresh from giving Gamers Nexus (opens in new tab) access to its new graphics cards, Intel's own Ryan Shrout has again taken to YouTube, this time to give a little performance breakdown of the new GPU.

The specfic one he's playing with, and the one Tom Petersen was showing off to Gamers Nexus, is the Arc A750 Limited Edition, which I would expect is something akin to a reference factory overclocked version straight out of Intel. At the very least, it's going to be as fast an A750 card as it can make, anyway.

In the video, Shrout benchmarks Cyberpunk 2077 on High settings at 1440p, and gets a very respectable average of 60fps (50fps min). "This is a game that works and plays really well with Intel Arc," he says.

"Across this game, and others like it, you'll see that the Intel Arc A750 performs great. Beating other GPUs in the market today, in the same segment."

Image 1 of 3

The inference here is that the Arc A750 is being bracketed with the Nvidia RTX 3060, and is therefore likely to have a price to match. I expect Intel would be going by the card's MSRP rather than the current, still-inflated, retail price, which is $329. You could maybe expect the Arc A750 to be around the $299 mark.

The point about select games, however, does need to be spoken about. Intel has shown frame rate performance sitting up to 17% above the RTX 3060 in five specific games.

"Just on this specific set of games, that translates into up to 17% better frame rates," says Shrout. "Now the performance of Arc won't look like this in all games, but this demonstration was a great view of what Arc is capable of with the right game enablement and software engineering. We have an entire team of engineers working to make it happen."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oXAhj_0gh1eJmP00

Best gaming PC (opens in new tab): The top pre-built machines from the pros

Best gaming laptop (opens in new tab): Perfect notebooks for mobile gaming

Which suggests that it's going to take some work from developers to get the Arc Alchemist GPUs working well with their games, as well as Intel's own software engineers hammering away at the drivers to ensure they get the most out of their hardware.

You can see the benefits of Intel's software optimisations in these games, and it was a similar story with the Arc A380, which had specific optimisations for 3DMark benchmarks. The card performed incredibly well in that application but was a lot less impressive in games it wasn't optimised for.

On the one hand that suggests there's performance in the tank if Intel can access it, but on the other it makes me think there will be a bunch of games that the new Arc A750 really doesn't look good playing.

We'll know for sure soon because Shrout says, "the entire team is incredibly excited for you to get your hands on these products later this summer."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vzWcQ_0gh1eJmP00

Dave has been gaming since the days of Zaxxon and Lady Bug on the Colecovision, and code books for the Commodore Vic 20 (Death Race 2000!). He built his first gaming PC at the tender age of 16, and finally finished bug-fixing the Cyrix-based system around a year later. When he dropped it out of the window. He first started writing for Official PlayStation Magazine and Xbox World many decades ago, then moved onto PC Format full-time, then PC Gamer, TechRadar, and T3 among others. Now he's back, writing about the nightmarish graphics card market, CPUs with more cores than sense, gaming laptops hotter than the sun, and SSDs more capacious than a Cybertruck.

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Missed Prime Day? Walmart still has Chromebooks under $100 today

If you missed out on Amazon’s Prime Day festivities and you’re looking for a laptop, worry not! Walmart still has some of the best Chromebook deals happening right now. Today may be the final day to take advantage of these steep discounts, so if you’ve had a Chromebook hanging out on your wishlist, now is the time to grab one before these deals are gone.
ELECTRONICS
ConsumerAffairs

Intel to reportedly raise CPU prices by as much as 20%

Intel -- one of the world’s largest and most valuable makers of semiconductor chips and central processing units (CPUs) for computer manufacturers such as Acer, Lenovo, HP, and Dell -- is reportedly considering a price hike later this year. If true, it could significantly raise the cost of making computers for those companies and buying computers for consumers.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

HP drops 2 new 14-inch laptops for Gen Z

The slimmest version of HP's Pavilion laptop range has been introduced in India today. These 14-inch laptops, namely HP Pavilion Plus and Pavilion x360, are priced from Rs 78,999 and Rs 76,999 respectively. According to the brand, these laptops have been created keeping the millennial and Gen Z audiences in...
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nvidia Gpu#Nvidia Rtx#Gpu#Intel Arc
GeekyGadgets

First official PlayStation 5 SSD launches

Sony and Western Digital have joined forces to release the first officially licensed PlayStation 5 SSD taking the form of the new WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD which is now available to purchase directly from the WD online store and other worldwide partners priced at $170 for the 1 TB version and $280 for the 2 TB version.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Youtube
Country
China
TechSpot

Intel 10th-gen Core i3 hits an all-time low price of $68

In brief: Amazon's Prime Day is over, but one deal still available right now is a historically low price on a quad-core Comet Lake. Other budget processors, including more recent Core i3s, also still have good prices, presenting an opportunity for anyone planning to build a low-cost PC this year.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

AMD, Nvidia, and Intel all get rumored next-gen release dates

The next few months are undoubtedly going to be an exciting time in the PC hardware arena. With three of the market’s biggest brands — Intel, AMD, and Nvidia — all set to release the next generations of graphics cards and processors, we’re about to witness a real battle of the titans.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Oppo Pad Air launched alongside the Enco X2 TWS earbuds in India

Oppo has finally entered the tablet PC market in India with the launch of the Oppo Pad Air. The budget tablet from the Chinese company aims to compete with other devices from competing brands like Lenovo, Motorola and Realme. The company also announced the updated Enco X2 premium TWS earbuds.
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

Intel Core i9-13900K pummels the Core i9-12900K with an up to 46% lead in multi-core tests in early review

Intel’s upcoming 13th gen “Raptor Lake” flagship, the Core i9-13900K, has leaked quite extensively. Just a few days ago the chip showed up on Geekbench. Now, a qualification sample of the Intel Core i9-13900K has been tested by a Chinese reviewer Extreme Player. The 24-core, 32-thread CPU was set to 125 max TDP with a base frequency of 3.0 GHz and a boost clock in the range of 5.5 GHz and 5.7 GHz.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Rumors about Intel’s most powerful GPU just got squashed

Intel has officially debunked the rumors of an Arc A780 graphics card with RGB lighting. The rumors were false. The hype was unfounded. It all began back in February of this year when rumors surfaced about a secret Intel Arc A780 GPU in the works. It was purportedly lightning fast — even faster than an Nvidia RTX 3060. It was desktop-class. It was even supposed to have RGB lighting, for goodness’ sake!
COMPUTERS
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

9K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy