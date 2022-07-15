ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis forecast: Illinois temps expected to be lower than Missouri Friday

KSDK
 3 days ago

www.ksdk.com

mymoinfo.com

Drought Conditions Spread in Southeast Missouri

(Farmington) Drought conditions are getting worse in the Regional Radio listening area. Luke Turnbough describes where our local counties stand at the moment by way of the latest weekly United States Geological Survey drought monitor map for Missouri.
FARMINGTON, MO
KSDK

5 at 75: St. Louis space race

5 On Your Side is celebrating 75 years by bringing stories that have shaped St. Louis history. We’re taking a look at our town’s role in aviation and the space race.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Monday, July 18th, 2022

(Kansas City, MO) -- The Federal Bureau of Investigation is taking issue with Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s claim that the audit of firearms data they’re conducting next month is illegal. In a statement release Friday on Twitter, the F-B-I’s Kansas City office calls the audit “routine” and says Missouri has participated “multiple times, most recently in 2018.” The statement also says F-B-I auditors won’t be seeking to access any list of conceal-carry holders in Missouri. Schmitt said in a letter last week that accessing the records of Missourians violates state law and Second Amendment rights. Schmitt is running in the Republican primary for U-S Senate next month.
MISSOURI STATE
themissouritimes.com

3/4ths of Greitens’ funding comes from outside of Missouri

Jefferson City, Mo. — Eric Greitens has received more money from Los Angeles, California than from Kansas City, Missouri during his bid for U.S. Senate from the state of Missouri. Campaign finance data from OpenSecrets, shows a stark discrepancy between Greitens and his Republican opponents in the primary for...
MISSOURI STATE
KSDK

'I'm not safe anymore': Car break-in concerns across St. Louis area

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Police departments across the state are investigating a string of car break-ins. According to St. Louis City Police, as of Monday morning, the department had received 2,481 reports of “Theft From Motor Vehicle”. That's compared to 2,255 over the same time period last year.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KOLR10 News

Most valuable crops grown in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Stacker compiled a list of the most valuable crops produced in Missouri using data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. There are more than 2 million farms in the United States, about 98% of which are operated by families, individuals, family partnerships, or family corporations, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation. About 86% of all agricultural products in America are produced on family ranches or farms. A single farm feeds an average of 166 people per year, both in the U.S. and abroad. Even so, farming is a mere sliver of the U.S. economy, representing just 1% of America’s GDP—farm and ranch families make up less than 2% of America’s population.
MISSOURI STATE
Western Iowa Today

Missouri swimmer likely infected with amoeba in Iowa dies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri resident infected with a rare brain-eating amoeba that likely happened after swimming in a southwestern Iowa lake has died. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services says the patient died due to primary amebic meningoencephalitis, a rare and usually fatal infection caused by the naegleria fowleri ameba. Health officials say they believe the parasite was contracted at Lake of Three Fires near Bedford, Iowa, about two hours north of Kansas City. The name and age of the patient will not be released. Iowa officials closed the Lake of Three Fires State Park near Taylor County as a precaution on July 7. The beach remains closed.
IOWA STATE
abc17news.com

Tracking scattered showers and storms becoming widespread by Sunday

Tonight: Scattered showers and storms will continue throughout Saturday night as temperatures cool to the lower 70's. Lightning and some strong downpours will be possible. Tomorrow: Showers and storms will become more widespread by Sunday morning aiding in diminishing short term drought conditions. Areas east of highway 63 will see greatest rainfall totals between 0.5"-1". Winds return out of the north tomorrow helping cool temperatures into the mid-80's.
MISSOURI STATE
WCIA

CDC: Only 8 Illinois counties have low COVID community level

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The CDC’s latest COVID community level of Illinois shows that, in the last week, the state has undergone a complete reversal in COVID levels per county. Last week’s map showed the state was improving: from the July 3 to July 10, the number of counties listed as having a low level of transmission increased from 21 to 31. Just one week later, that number has shrunk to just eight scattered throughout the state.
ILLINOIS STATE

