Bienville Parish, LA

Former Bienville Parish girls home heavily damaged; cash reward offered

KTBS
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARCADIA, La. -- A cash reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons involved in doing approximately $100,000 worth of damage to a former girls home by removing copper cable and wire. Bienville Parish Sheriff John...

www.ktbs.com

KTBS

Silver alert canceled: Natchitoches Parish man has been found

NATCHITOCHES, La. -- David LeDoux, who was reported missing Sunday night from Provencal, has been located, according to the state police. PROVENCAL, La. - A Silver Alert has been issued for a 61-year-old Provencal man. David LeDoux was last seen in his home in the 700 block of Robeline-Provencal Road around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
Nationwide Report

27-year-old Jason Hamlet dead after a hit-and-run crash in Shreveport’s Hollywood neighborhood (Shreveport, LA)

27-year-old Jason Hamlet dead after a hit-and-run crash in Shreveport’s Hollywood neighborhood (Shreveport, LA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 27-year-old Jason Hamlet of Union Ave. as the man who died of injuries he suffered following an auto-pedestrian collision late Friday night in Shreveport’s Hollywood neighborhood. The fatal hit-and-run crash took place a little after 9:30 p.m. in the 7000 block of Linwood [...]
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Suspect wanted for assault at Shreveport casino

SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport casino worker was the target of an attack Saturday night and police are turning to the public for help in finding the assailant. During the investigation detectives obtained security footage of the possible suspect. If you have information that you believe could be helpful in...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Man wanted in connection with assault on casino employee

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Do you know who this man is?. On July 16, Shreveport police were called to a casino in the 300 block of Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway regarding the assault of a casino employee. As detectives reviewed the footage, they picked out security footage of the possible...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Caddo deputies on scene of a standoff in Keithville

KEITHVILLE, La. - Caddo deputies were on the scene of a standoff late Monday where they were negotiating with a woman who authorities said could be in danger. The department first got the call around 5:45 p.m. on Monday. 14 units responded to the scene on Godfrey Road in the southwest part of the parish off Greenwood-Springridge Road.
KEITHVILLE, LA
KSLA

CPSO deputies searching for wanted man in south Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Caddo sheriff’s deputies are searching south Shreveport for a man wanted on several warrants. The first incident took place July 15 in the 8400 block of Denny Drive in west Shreveport, according to CPSO’s Bia Roldan. Dispatchers were told of a loud pickup speeding around the neighborhood.
KSLA

Fire in Haughton damages two homes; firefighter injured

HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - A fire in a Haughton subdivision badly damaged two homes; one home is a total loss. And a limb fell and injured a firefighter. A fire began around 6 p.m. July 16 in the Mimosa Garden Subdivision on the 300 block of Murray Lane. Firefighters arrived on the scene and battled the fire that spread from one house to the home next door.
HAUGHTON, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Natchitoches Police arrest individual for two counts of Attempted Second Degree Murder

On July 15, 2022 around 1:14 p.m., officers with the Natchitoches Police Department were dispatched to a business in the 900 block of Keyser Avenue in reference to a disturbance that occurred in the store. While officers were heading to the business they were notified by Police Communication Officers that a vehicle was shooting at another car on Parkway Drive near South Drive. Officers were able to locate the vehicle that was shooting at the car and initiated a traffic stop on Keyser Avenue. The driver of that vehicle, Adrian Middleton (B/M, 33 y.o.a. of Natchitoches), was arrested and charged with two counts of Attempted Second Degree Murder for shooting at the two occupants inside the car on Parkway Drive.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Two victims shot at Hollywood Avenue store

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police say two people were shot Saturday night outside a grocery store on Hollywood Avenue. Two men opened fire at a group of bystanders in the parking lot of R&W Consumers Grocery, police said. Over 30 shots were fired. One bystander was struck in the hip...
SHREVEPORT, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe Police searching for two brothers linked to a shooting

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On July 16, 2022, around 10:30 PM, Monroe Police responded to a reported shooting that occurred in the 2200 block of Adams Street. Before shots were fired, a crowd had gathered in the area for a memorial.  During the memorial, an argument ensued between a few of the parties in attendance. The […]
MONROE, LA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KEEL Radio

Suspect Wanted in Shreveport Early-2022 Shooting

Shreveport Police are asking for the assistance of the community in locating a man wanted in connection to a shooting that occurred in February 2022. A warrant for Detrevious D. Thompson (05/16/2002) was issued in February, however Thompson has not been arrested. He is believed to still be in the Shreveport Area.
News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport Drug-Bust Leads to Discovery of Stolen Guns

On July 15th, 2022, members of the unit conducted an investigation in the 2700 block Waggoner Avenue leading to the seizure of:. -196 grams of cocaine and 8 grams of Xanax. Five firearms, two of which were reported as stolen were also seized from the residence. Joseph Taylor (02/25/1990) and Tristan Pryor (11/05/1995) were arrested and charged with numerous felonies. The stolen firearms will be returned to the rightful owner after prosecution of the case. The other seized weapons will be destroyed if determined by the court to have been used to facilitate narcotics activity.
westcentralsbest.com

NPSO Makes Arrest for Second Degree Attempted Murder

About 1:15 p.m. on Friday, July 15, 2022, Natchitoches Police Officers responded to a business in the 900 block of Keyser Avenue regarding a disturbance that occurred in the store. While officers were heading to the business they were notified by Police Communication Officers that a vehicle was shooting at...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KSLA

Shooting on Hollywood; over 30 rounds fired at bystanders

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two suspects opened fire at a group of people in a grocery store’s parking lot, seriously injuring two people. On July 16 the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) received a report at 11:08 p.m. of a shooting on Hollywood Avenue, at R&W Consumers Grocery. When officers arrived to speak to witnesses they learned two suspects fired over 30 rounds at a group of bystanders in the parking lot of the store. Two victims were seriously injured; one person was shot in the hip and the other was shot in the stomach and right arm.
SHREVEPORT, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Man killed on Linwood Avenue named

SHREVEPORT, La. - A pedestrian struck and mortally injured by a truck late Friday, has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Jason Hamlet, 27, of the 6500 block of Union Avenue in Shreveport, was killed in the traffic incident that occurred just after 9:30 p.m. in the 7000 block of Linwood Avenue.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Funeral services set for NPD officer who died on duty

NATCHITOCHES, La. - Funeral services have been set for a Natchitoches police officer who died Saturday while working in the downtown district. Natchitoches police said Officer Brian Olliff, 52, suffered an unexpected heat-related medical problem that led to his death. Olliff was a veteran officer with 20-plus years of dedication...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KSLA

Two suspects invaded home and assaulted victim

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two suspects reportedly invaded a home in Highland and assaulted a victim with a baseball bat. On July 16, the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) received a dispatch to a home on the 1600 block of Centenary Blvd, reportedly for a home invasion. As officers arrived at the home they learned that two suspects had knocked on the door, when the victim answered she was assaulted with a baseball bat by one of the suspects. The other suspect entered the residence and reportedly stole a motorbike.
SHREVEPORT, LA

