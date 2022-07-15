Former Bienville Parish girls home heavily damaged; cash reward offered

On July 15, 2022 around 1:14 p.m., officers with the Natchitoches Police Department were dispatched to a business in the 900 block of Keyser Avenue in reference to a disturbance that occurred in the store. While officers were heading to the business they were notified by Police Communication Officers that a vehicle was shooting at another car on Parkway Drive near South Drive. Officers were able to locate the vehicle that was shooting at the car and initiated a traffic stop on Keyser Avenue. The driver of that vehicle, Adrian Middleton (B/M, 33 y.o.a. of Natchitoches), was arrested and charged with two counts of Attempted Second Degree Murder for shooting at the two occupants inside the car on Parkway Drive.

NATCHITOCHES, LA ・ 21 HOURS AGO