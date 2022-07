Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We don’t want to shock you, but every day, we’re all aging more and more. Every second, even. We’re aging right now! Okay, okay. We all know how time works — but sadly, so does our skin. Our skin might know a little too much about time, in fact. Why is it so desperate to start visibly aging even when we take so many steps to stay youthful?

SKIN CARE ・ 1 DAY AGO