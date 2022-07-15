Retired Indiana teacher gets probation for slapping student

A former high school social studies teacher from Indiana has been sentenced to a year of probation and a $100 fine after he was caught slapping a student on security camera footage in February, Law & Crime reports. Michael Hosinski, 61, was arrested about a week after the Feb. 25 incident, when his school’s principal reported the slap to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office. The video shows Hosinski yanking the student by his backpack and slapping his face so hard the boy’s head slams into the wall. The student can be seen falling to the floor after Hosinski unpins him from the wall. Although the judge described the incident as “horrific,” she said Hosinski was taking it seriously, according to the Indianapolis Star. Hosinski was suspended and banned from the school immediately after the student reported the encounter, but he also applied for early retirement, which was granted three days later, allowing him to retain his pension, WNDU reports. Although he was originally charged with felony battery, a plea deal allowed Hosinski to plead guilty to one misdemeanor count of battery resulting in moderate injury.

