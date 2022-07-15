ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkhart County, IN

Retired Indiana teacher gets probation for slapping student

By Syndicated Content
985theriver.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGOSHEN, Ind. (AP) — A retired Indiana teacher who pleaded guilty to grabbing a 15-year-old student and slapping him across the face in a school...

985theriver.com

Comments / 2

WANE-TV

Indiana man gets 65 years for killing 2 former co-workers

GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) — A 20-year-old man who admitted he fatally shot two former co-workers at a northern Indiana pizza shop has been sentenced to 65 years in prison. Jose Benitez-Tilley of Goshen received two 65-year terms Thursday that will run concurrently. He pleaded guilty last month in Elkhart County to two counts of murder in a deal that stipulated he would receive a 65-year sentence on each count.
GOSHEN, IN
abc57.com

Man accused of breaking into woman's home despite protection order

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested for allegedly breaking into the home of a woman who had a protection order against him, according to the probable cause affidavit. Ramone Thompson, Jr., 25, was arrested on the charges of residential entry and invasion of privacy. On Thursday, officers...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Woman dies in Michigan City shooting

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - Michigan City police launched a homicide investigation after a woman died Sunday in an apparent shooting. Just before 2 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Springland Avenue and Roeske Avenue for a call of shots fired. They were further notified that a subject was believed to have been struck by gunfire.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WANE-TV

FWPD seek info on battery in northwest Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are asking for information about a reported battery Sunday morning that left one man in life-threatening condition. Around 1:30 a.m., police began investigating a report of a battery in progress at the 2500 block of River Cove Trail. Arriving on scene,...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WNDU

Michigan City Police investigating weekend homicide

Residents concerned over broken elevator at South Bend senior living facility. Residents of Heritage Place at LaSalle Square Apartments in South Bend are angry and scared after they say their only elevator hasn't worked in five weeks. Updated: 1 hour ago. It’s located on the first floor of the Mishawaka...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WANE-TV

Passenger killed in fiery crash ID’d

HARLAN, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim killed in a fiery crash near the Indiana-Ohio state line Friday. Oi La Ma, 24, of Fort Wayne died of Thermal Burns and Smoke Inhalation and his death was ruled accidental. It was around 5...
FORT WAYNE, IN
abc57.com

Man caught allegedly trying to steal gas

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested after he was caught allegedly trying to steal fuel from a fleet truck, according to the probable cause affidavit. Charles Lawson was arrested on the charges of theft and criminal mischief. On Sunday, an officer with the South Bend Police Department...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Deputies interrupt burglary at Knoll Brothers Truck Stop

HAMLET, Ind. -- Deputies interrupted a burglary in progress at the Knoll Brothers Truck Stop in Hamlet early Sunday morning, according to the Starke County Sheriff's Office. When deputies arrived to the gas station around 7:15 a.m., they found a man near a blue Honda. While investigating, deputies found a...
HAMLET, IN
abc57.com

29-year-old dies in S.R. 25 crash in Kosciusko County

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. - A 29-year-old from Leesburg has died following an early morning crash on S.R. 25, the Kosciusko County Sheriff's Office announced. At 3:47 a.m. on Sunday, Cassandra Doerr was driving a 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee south on S.R. 25, south of Ferguson Road, when the Cherokee left the east side of the road and rolled over several times before coming to a stop.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Michigan Works! hosts expungement, resource fair in Benton Harbor

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan Works! hosted a resource and expungement fair in Benton Harbor this weekend. The event was designed for residents of southwest Michigan looking to clear off their criminal record, as well as helping those individuals find a new job or receive education and training opportunities.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
abc57.com

Adults-only camp planned for August 6 at Potawatomi Zoo

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The Potawatomi Zoo will be hosting a one day adults-only camp on August 6. The camp will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Participants will also get a behind-the-scenes look at the zoo and learn more about the role that conservation plays in zoo culture.
SOUTH BEND, IN
TheDailyBeast

Teacher Gets Slap on the Wrist for Hitting Student in School Hallway

A former high school social studies teacher from Indiana has been sentenced to a year of probation and a $100 fine after he was caught slapping a student on security camera footage in February, Law & Crime reports. Michael Hosinski, 61, was arrested about a week after the Feb. 25 incident, when his school’s principal reported the slap to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office. The video shows Hosinski yanking the student by his backpack and slapping his face so hard the boy’s head slams into the wall. The student can be seen falling to the floor after Hosinski unpins him from the wall. Although the judge described the incident as “horrific,” she said Hosinski was taking it seriously, according to the Indianapolis Star. Hosinski was suspended and banned from the school immediately after the student reported the encounter, but he also applied for early retirement, which was granted three days later, allowing him to retain his pension, WNDU reports. Although he was originally charged with felony battery, a plea deal allowed Hosinski to plead guilty to one misdemeanor count of battery resulting in moderate injury.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

1 dead when SUV rear-ends semi on I-469

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One person was killed when a SUV rear-ended a semi on Interstate 469 early Monday morning. The crash happened at 1:21 a.m. in the southbound lanes at mile-marker 14.6, near the Tillman Road interchange. A semi-tractor trailer was broken down on the shoulder of...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WOWO News

One dead after Sunday morning crash in Kosciusko County

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department says that one person died Sunday morning as the result of a single vehicle crash southwest of Warsaw. Officers responded to reports of a crash on State Road 25, south of Ferguson Road shortly before 4 a.m. Reports indicate that Cassandra Doerr, 29, from Leesburg was driving a 2013 Jeep Cherokee southbound on State Road 25 when the vehicle left the eastside of the roadway and rolled several times before coming to a rest. Doerr was pronounced dead at the scene.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

FWPD searching for person of interest in Madison St shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department says a man is in life-threatening condition after he was shot in the 800 block of Madison Street on Sunday evening. Police say when they arrived on scene they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was...
FORT WAYNE, IN
963xke.com

Drugs, guns, cash found in traffic stop and home search

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Fort Wayne Police say that a traffic stop ended with a man’s arrest and drugs being taken off the streets. On Thursday evening, around 6:18 p.m., officers of the FWPD Vice and Narcotics Division pulled over 32-year-old Melvin Green III at the intersection of Pontiac Street and Fleetwood Avenue. During the stop, officers found 30 grams of fentanyl and 1.3 grams of marijuana.
FORT WAYNE, IN
22 WSBT

Keystone RV workers given notice of plant closure in Goshen

Some 150 workers at a Keystone RV plant in Goshen learned this morning they will be out of work in September. Employees were given a letter Monday morning. Despite information coming from employees, Keystone has not yet offered a response. Keystone has not released any information yet, although the company...
GOSHEN, IN

