Tessuti Heads to Ibiza for ‘Out Of Office’ Summer Campaign

By Sanj Patel
Complex
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter tapping UK rapper Novelist and Billionaire Boys Club for its Stand Out series at the start of this year, luxury retailer Tessuti now returns to launch its Summer campaign. Tessuti—which takes its name from the masculine plural of Tessuto, the Italian word for fabric—was founded in...

