Boston College Offer Four Star Center Jayden Hastings

By A.J. Black
 3 days ago
Boston College offered '23 center Jayden Hastings earlier this week. The 6-9 Orlando Christian Prep star, is ranked the 128th recruit in the country according to 247's Composite Rankings, and a four star recruit.

Hastings has seen his recruitment of late really explode with offers from Clemson, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech and UCF. He also told 247 that he Florida, and UMass were going to watch him workout this summer. According to Maxpreps, Hastings averaged 5.4 points, and 6.2 rebounds per game last year for his squad.

"I don't know when I will make that decision but just keep working and getting better," he said of his timeline on a decision," Hastings told 247sports.com.

Boston College has one commitment for the Class of '23, guard Fred Payne. The Eagles also have other big offers out to TJ Power from Worcester Academy, who has also become one of the most sought after players in this class. He recently has received offers from UNC, Duke and Kansas, but has said that he still is considering an official visit to Boston College. The Eagles also recently offered '23 big man Boden Kapke, a three star center from Victoria, Minnesota.

Phil Jurkovec Named to Maxwell Award Watch List

Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec has been named to the Maxwell Award Watch List on Monday. The award is given annually to the top player in college football. This list includes 40 players from around the country. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young won the award in '21. Jurkovec is looking for...
msonewsports.com

Podcast: Checking in with Retired Sportscaster Mike Lynch – Recovering from a May Stroke – Covering “His” Story

NORTH SHORE (Podcast) Retired WCVB-TV sportscaster Mike Lynch suffered a stroke in May and is currently rehabbing at a hospital in the Boston area. The Swampscott native, a longtime supporter of high school sports, shares his story with Bill Newell in a podcast detailing when and how he suffered the stroke. Also, in the podcast Lynch shares updates on his progress as well as a few comments on the Red Sox, Patriots, Celtics, and Bruins.
SWAMPSCOTT, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

9 New England cities ranked among most educated places in America

Nine New England cities have been ranked among the most educated communities in the America, according to a new study. Wallet Hub analysts compared the 150 largest metropolitan statistical areas across 11 key metrics to determine where the most educated Americans are putting their degrees to work. Boston was ranked...
The Landmark

Whatever became of these Central Mass. golf courses?

Golf was invented, it is believed, in Scotland, some time before 1457. It took a while, though, for the game to catch on in Central Massachusetts. About 440 years, to be exact. In 1901, there were three golf courses in Worcester, prompting the Worcester Telegram to proclaim that the game...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
baltimorenews.net

8 Exceptional Perks of Living in Boston

When you imagine Boston, you might think of cream pies, baked beans, or the Red Sox. But this city is so much more than anything you may have heard of. For instance, it's full of fantastic music venues, historical richness, and educational opportunities, among others. Consider a few perks of...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Be on lookout! Bear spotted in Woburn, Massachusetts

WOBURN, Mass. — Several Massachusetts communities north of Boston are on alert after bears were spotted roaming the streets. Two recent sightings include in Wilmington and in Woburn in the area of Presidential Way. Those sightings come after a black bear was seen in Lowell, Tewksbury and Billerica last weekend.
WOBURN, MA
architecturaldigest.com

This New Bed for Boston’s Oldest Home Was Three Years in the Making—And Was Totally Worth It

Built in the mid-1600s, James Blake House is the oldest residence of its kind in Boston and one of the country’s few remaining examples of West England country framing. Originally the home of English immigrants James and Elizabeth Blake, the property was passed down to family members until being acquired by the city in 1895 and sold to the Dorchester Historical Society the following year.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Mega Millions jackpot reaches $480 million

BOSTON — The jackpot for Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing is the largest in more than a year and the tenth largest prize in the 20-year history of Mega Millions. $480 million is up for grabs. That’s the largest prize since May 21, 2021, when a $515 million jackpot was won on a ticket sold in Pennsylvania.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Boston's New COVID Variant Guidance: When Should You Wear a Mask?

Boston issued a new COVID warning on Friday as cases continue to increase, including new mask guidance. Over the past seven days, new COVID cases have increased by 38.9%. These new infections are driving up the city's positivity rate, which stands at just over 10%. There have also been about 151 people in the hospital with COVID each day over the past seven days. Instances of severe illness, however, remain low.
BOSTON, MA
Sports
Boston College
WSBS

Ghosts Roam In A Former Massachusetts Institution

If you are ready for a spine-tingling story, continue reading as we are bringing you "Just The Facts" on a creepy medical facility that was not too kind towards Bay state youngsters who were admitted beneath these walls (some of them were held against their will due to severe medical setbacks). Back in the 19th century (1884 to be exact) a Boston facility known as The Experimental School For Teaching And Training Children was founded by Samuel Gridley Howe as he was successful in excluding people who were categorized as "inferior in nature".
BOSTON, MA
thebentmusket.com

Boston Globe: Robert Kraft in talks with Everett Mayor over possible stadium site

The Boston Globe dropped an article on Friday night that will surely intrigue New England Revolution fans. Matt Stout and Andrea Estes wrote that the Massachusetts House passed legislation on Thursday that could clear the way for Robert Kraft to build a soccer stadium for the Revolution on a waterfront property steps from the Encore Boston Harbor casino in Everett.
BOSTON, MA
iheart.com

Scoops Of Booze: Alcohol-Infused Ice Cream Hits Shelves In Greater Boston

CANTON, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — You can't have a cold one much colder than this, as alcohol-infused ice cream arrives to the frozen aisle of grocery stores across the Greater Boston Area. Nisreen Galloway started her ice cream business Crème de Liqueur with her friend from college Elizabeth Nash,...
CANTON, MA
The Swellesley Report

Wellesley Business Buzz: Wellesley Tavern closes; Newton Pediatrics grand opening; SALT bakery opens in Newton

Our roundup of the latest Wellesley, Mass., business news:. The owners of the Wellesley Tavern in Linden Square have announced that the restaurant, which opened in spring of 2021, has closed its doors. The restaurant had only recently expanded its outdoor space into a colorful shrub-surrounded area highlighted with bright...
WELLESLEY, MA
BCBulletin is a FanNation channel covering Boston College athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/bostoncollege

