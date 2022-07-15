Boston College Offer Four Star Center Jayden Hastings

Boston College offered '23 center Jayden Hastings earlier this week. The 6-9 Orlando Christian Prep star, is ranked the 128th recruit in the country according to 247's Composite Rankings, and a four star recruit.

Hastings has seen his recruitment of late really explode with offers from Clemson, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech and UCF. He also told 247 that he Florida, and UMass were going to watch him workout this summer. According to Maxpreps, Hastings averaged 5.4 points, and 6.2 rebounds per game last year for his squad.

"I don't know when I will make that decision but just keep working and getting better," he said of his timeline on a decision," Hastings told 247sports.com.

Boston College has one commitment for the Class of '23, guard Fred Payne. The Eagles also have other big offers out to TJ Power from Worcester Academy, who has also become one of the most sought after players in this class. He recently has received offers from UNC, Duke and Kansas, but has said that he still is considering an official visit to Boston College. The Eagles also recently offered '23 big man Boden Kapke, a three star center from Victoria, Minnesota.