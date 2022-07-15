Report: Bernardo Silva Has Not Hinted At Wanting To Leave Manchester City

Barcelona have held a strong interest in Bernardo Silva throughout the summer however a move seems to be off the cards with Pep Guardiola planning for the new season with the Portuguese international in his squad.

Silva wanted to leave last summer but City stood their ground and managed to keep it for the season which he showed some of his best form for the club helping them go onto win the Premier League for the fourth time in the last five seasons.

Silva in action in Spain IMAGO / NurPhoto

The former Monaco man has been at Manchester City for five years joining back in 2017 for a fee of £43 million which he has more than lived up to.

In those five years he has played 249 games in all competitions scoring 48 goals and assisting 50.

However this summer it had been rumoured that successful period would be coming to an end with Barcelona holding a strong interest whilst also having confidence that they would be able to complete a deal.

Barcelona have had serious financial issues which have been well publicised and have struggled to pay their players even though they have just announced the signing of Raphinha so anything is possible.

According to Lu Martin though there has been no hint from Silva himself or his representatives that he wants to leave The Etihad this summer.