ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spanish Fort, AL

Recipe: Chicken Marsala

By Allison Bradley
WALA-TV FOX10
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMandina’s of Spanish Fort stops by Studio 10 to make a delicious Chicken Marsala and show off some of their signature Italian dishes. Salt and pepper, parsley, red pepper flakes to taste. 1 ½ cup marsala wine. 1/8 cup chicken...

www.fox10tv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eater

Which Chain Makes the Best Fried Chicken?

It is not March, but the bracket formula transcends seasons and disciplines. We found the formula extremely helpful for declaring the best bowl food in 2020’s Bowl Bowl. And here, now and over the next few days (do check back), we’re applying it to the wide world of fast-food chain fried chicken.
FOOD & DRINKS
Popculture

Several Pasta Sauces Recalled

Several pasta sauces made by Mars Food UK have been recalled after they were found to pose a health risk to some consumers. The recall, issued on June 16, is due to the presence of an undeclared allergen, as the products contain soy. This means the pasta sauces pose a potentially severe health hazard to consumers with a soy allergy.
FOOD SAFETY
AOL Corp

Are cracked eggs safe to eat?

Affordable and easy-to-cook eggs are a staple in most Southern kitchens. In fact, the average American eats 245 eggs each year, according to USDA estimates. That's the equivalent of two eggs per person every three days. And you rarely need to repeat a recipe unless you want to. Eggs are...
FOOD & DRINKS
TODAY.com

I tried 11 mayonnaises and one was clearly the condiment king

Frankly, I deserve a James Beard Award after tasting 11 mayonnaise varieties in one sitting. I’m not mayo-averse by any means, but the condiment is typically only as good as the food it is paired with. And when paired with a spoon (or slice of bread), it’s nothing to write home about … or is it?
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Spanish Fort, AL
Food & Drinks
Spanish Fort, AL
Lifestyle
Local
Alabama Food & Drinks
City
Spanish Fort, AL
The Daily South

This Tiny Alabama Town Grows the Best Tomatoes in the World

Like sweet tea or properly fried chicken, Southerners know a good tomato when they taste one. In the tiny town of Slocomb, located in southeast Alabama's Geneva County, it's not just good tomatoes locals are after, it's the best tomatoes. And for that, only a Slocomb tomato will do. Known as the world's best tomato, the term Slocomb tomato doesn't refer to a specific variety, but rather any tomato that was grown by one of just a dozen farmers who produce summer's favorite fruit on Slocomb's 100 acres of tomato farmland.
SLOCOMB, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicken Breast#Marsala Wine#Mushroom#Food Drink#Italian
Popculture

Chocolate Bar Recall Issued

Canadian consumers are being warned against eating a popular chocolate bar due to an undeclared allergen. On June 23, Crave Stevia brand's All Natural Dark Chocolate was recalled and began to be pulled from store shelves. The recall was issued by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency after it was determined the chocolate bars may contain milk, which was not declared on the label of the product.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Apartment Therapy

I Put a Ball of Aluminum Foil in My Dishwasher and What Happened Next Was Incredible

Say what you will about social media (and, trust me, I have just as much to say as anyone), but it’s surprising how many cleaning and organizing tips and tricks I’ve learned from TikTok and Instagram. Whether its a powdered Tide and hot water concoction for cleaning just about everything, or organizing hacks for better storage, these platforms are full of inspiration. Just when you think you’ve learned it all, something new comes up in your feed.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Popculture

McDonald's' Latest Change Will Upset Coffee Drinkers

For Canadians who prefer their old-school McDonald's McCafe loyalty card, the chain has announced that it will soon be phasing out the physical McCafe card loyalty program. Narcity reports that the fast-food giant will stop handing out its loyalty sticker cards as of Aug. 2022. The original way the program worked was that if customers collected seven stickers from hot drinks at McDonald's, the eight drink would be free eighth. To receive the free drink, customers would simply give the loyalty card to an employee and receive a new one to start the process all over again. Customers can use the earned points up until that date.
RESTAURANTS
Salon

Why haven't we been storing canned food like this all along?

There are a few types of canned goods I always keep stocked in my pantry—I like to have a few jars of black beans and kidney beans (for chili, of course), as well as crushed tomatoes, tomato paste, and chicken broth, just to name a few. However, to this day, I still haven't figured out a great way to store canned food. Stacking in the cupboard is just asking for disaster, and the can dispenser I recently bought takes up a whole lot of space and doesn't fit cans of different sizes. It left me thinking: There has to be a better way to store canned goods, right?
LIFESTYLE
Mashed

How To Get A Free Popeyes Chicken Sandwich Every Week This Summer

The return of summer marks the return of great deals that can only be found when temperatures start to rise. This season, Applebee's is rolling out a Blue Bahama Mama and All-American Mucho as part of its Star-Spangled Sips promotion, according to its website. Casey's released a limited-time BBQ brisket pizza for the summer months, per Business Wire. According to Mile High on the Cheap, Krispy Kreme is giving out a free dozen donuts after the purchase of one dozen from July 1-4.
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

Burger King Is Offering Free Onion Rings for National Onion Ring Day

It's no National Donut Day or National Ice Cream Day, but it turns out that National Onion Ring Day—a relatively obscure food holiday—is actually worth celebrating. That's because Burger King is marking the greasy occasion with a special deal that gets you a free order of onion rings.
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy