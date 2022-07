Education equals empowerment – for individuals, for families and for entire communities. It’s a philosophy that Andre Green has seen play out and prove itself time and again in his position as associate vice president of academic affairs at the University of South Alabama (USA) in Mobile. “No matter where you come from, you can achieve success, and education is one sure way to get there,” he says. “Education is the great equalizer; with it, the sky is the limit.”

MOBILE, AL ・ 15 HOURS AGO