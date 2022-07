WACO, Texas — If you want to escape the heat, go inside into the A/C or take a trip to Alaska!. This July heat wave will not give up this week, and very likely will last through the end of the month. It will be very hot over the next couple of days. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday will be around 107-108°. It won't be much better Thursday and Friday with highs from 102-104°.

TEXAS STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO