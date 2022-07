It was just what the doctor ordered across Central and Eastern Kentucky with very beneficial rain and storms to wrap up the weekend and kick off this week! Most locations saw at least 1″ rainfall totals, if not more and the areas that needed it most (down around Elizabethtown) had radar estimates in the 3″-5″ range! With the clouds and the showers around, temperatures were held in check with highs mainly in the 70s but no complaints considering the heat will return quickly.

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY ・ 7 HOURS AGO