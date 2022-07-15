ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Barrington, MA

Rogovoy Report 7/15/22

By WAMC Northeast Public Radio
wamc.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith so much going on culturally speaking in our region, this is my highly selective, curated snapshot of some of the most promising events happening this weekend …. Tony Award-winner John Cameron Mitchell – best known for his punk-goddess alter ego, Hedwig -- teams up with cabaret star Amber Martin for...

www.wamc.org

wamc.org

Berkshires’ Gina Coleman says new Misty Blues single uses sacred music to confront racism

Gina Coleman is the founder and frontwoman of Misty Blues. The band has been an indelible Berkshire County presence for over 20 years. “It started out of a Williamstown Theatre Festival performance that I was in. I was cast as a gospel singer for the production of ‘A Raisin in the Sun’ back in ‘99," she told WAMC. "They wanted someone to sing during the transitions of the acts, and so, I was the only African American vocalist in Williamstown at the time. So someone reached out to me, and the main actor, lead actor, Ruben Santiago-Hudson, came to me after the run of the show and said, you know, your voice is perfectly suited for the blues. And he gave me a CD collection called 'Men Are Like Streetcars.' And it's a couple of discs of all female blues singers from the early 20s through the 60s, and it was transformative. And I turned to the band that I was working with at the time, Cole-Connection, and I said, let's change things up. Let's become a blues band. And now, off the top of my head, I said, let's call ourselves Misty Blues. And we have been doing this ever since.”
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
wamc.org

Chita: The Rhythm of My Life at The Colonial Theatre 7/31

Incomparable two-time Tony Award Chita Rivera winner will recreate signature moments from her legendary career at The Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield, Massachusetts on July 31. In addition to a tribute to her dear friends John Kander and Fred Ebb, the timeless music of Leonard Bernstein, Charles Strouse and Lee Adams, Jerry Herman and Stephen Sondheim will also be featured, accompanied by her long-time trio.
PITTSFIELD, MA
wamc.org

Falling into Place - Hope Full Life Center

Our Falling into Place series spotlights the important work of -and fosters collaboration between- not-for-profit organizations in our communities; allowing us all to fall into place. Falling Into Place is supported by The Seymour Fox Memorial Foundation, Providing a helping hand to turn inspiration into accomplishment. See more possibilities …...
RAVENA, NY
wamc.org

Jay Rogoff: A Perfect Midsummer Night with the New York City Ballet

Can there be a more perfect ballet for the Saratoga Performing Arts Center than George Balanchine’s full-evening adaptation of Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream? Since 1966, when the New York City Ballet celebrated SPAC’s grand opening with this 1962 work to Felix Mendelssohn’s music, it has become synonymous with the place. Suzanne Farrell, who danced Titania that night, recalled “real fireflies, dragonflies, and moths mixing themselves up with the children in the ballet who were impersonating them. . . . It was as if Balanchine had always intended this ballet for this theater.” Friday’s NYCB performance proved that Midsummer’s magic endures.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wamc.org

Blight removal ramps up in Springfield

The city of Springfield, Massachusetts is again highlighting efforts to remove blight from city neighborhoods. A wrecking crew Monday morning began the demolition of a fire-ravaged two-story house on Terrence Street – a densely packed residential street in Springfield’s Old Hill neighborhood. The fire in May 2020 burned...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
wamc.org

Capital Region Amazon workers join growing union movement

Chris Smalls, president of the Amazon Labor Union, stands with Congressman Paul Tonko in Albany's Townsend Park, July 17, 2022. Workers at Amazon's 1 million-square-foot Schodack facility seeking to unionize rallied Sunday in Albany. Under a blazing midday sun, Rep. Paul Tonko addressed the crowd: “Are you ready? ‘Yeah!’ Are...
ALBANY, NY
wamc.org

UAlbany announces plans for $12 million SEFCU Arena renovation

With SEFCU Arena now 30 years old, the University at Albany has announced major renovation plans for the building that is home to the men’s and women’s basketball teams. Construction on the project announced Monday begins in August and is scheduled to be completed in November 2023. The...
ALBANY, NY

