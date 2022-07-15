Rogovoy Report 7/15/22

Gina Coleman is the founder and frontwoman of Misty Blues. The band has been an indelible Berkshire County presence for over 20 years. “It started out of a Williamstown Theatre Festival performance that I was in. I was cast as a gospel singer for the production of ‘A Raisin in the Sun’ back in ‘99," she told WAMC. "They wanted someone to sing during the transitions of the acts, and so, I was the only African American vocalist in Williamstown at the time. So someone reached out to me, and the main actor, lead actor, Ruben Santiago-Hudson, came to me after the run of the show and said, you know, your voice is perfectly suited for the blues. And he gave me a CD collection called 'Men Are Like Streetcars.' And it's a couple of discs of all female blues singers from the early 20s through the 60s, and it was transformative. And I turned to the band that I was working with at the time, Cole-Connection, and I said, let's change things up. Let's become a blues band. And now, off the top of my head, I said, let's call ourselves Misty Blues. And we have been doing this ever since.”

WILLIAMSTOWN, MA ・ 13 HOURS AGO