Amazon Just Released a Ton of Post-Prime Day Deals on Tools, Tires, and Car Stuff—This Weekend Only!

If you’re not already a member of Sam’s Club (or if it’s becoming increasingly difficult to glom onto your parents’ membership), then get ready for the deal of a lifetime — or at least the deal of the year. Sam’s Club $8 membership is back, but with as with all good things, it’ll also come to an end soon. So, listen up to find out how you can save more than 80% on a regular Sam’s Club membership and become the bulk-buying queen you always knew you were meant to be. Oh, and samples, you can’t forget about the samples. Here’s the deal with the majorly slashed Sam’s Club membership price that you can take advantage of in June 2022.

