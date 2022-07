Opelousas Police are asking for help to locate a vehicle that was taken during a Sunday armed robbery. The incident happened Sunday at about 2 p.m. The victim was approached while working at the St. Landry Cemetery. He told police he was approached by two young men wearing masks and black clothing. He said they held him at gunpoint while one got into his truck. They left in the truck with several of the man's personal items, including a gun.

OPELOUSAS, LA ・ 18 HOURS AGO