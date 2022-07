An Opelousas man was robbed Sunday afternoon in the St. Landry Cemetery by two men who held him at gunpoint and stole his car, Opelousas Police said Monday in a news release. The victim was doing some work in the cemetery when he was approached around 2 p.m. by two men, according to police. The suspects were wearing masks and black clothing, and they allegedly left the scene in the victim’s car, which contained personal items, including a firearm.

OPELOUSAS, LA ・ 14 HOURS AGO