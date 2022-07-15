Los Banos Weekly Crime Report for July 3-9, 2022, eight arrested

HUGHSON (CBS13) – Authorities are in Hughson investigating the discovery of a woman’s body in a canal. According to a Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, on Monday just after 8 a.m., 911 dispatchers received a call reporting that a body was found face-down in a water-filled canal near the intersection of E Hatch Rd. south of Tully Rd. in Hughson. Patrol deputies arrived on the scene and worked with fire and paramedics to recover the body, which turned out to be a Hispanic woman in her late 50’s, or early 60’s, with short, light brown hair. Investigators say the woman has been identified as 68-year-old Hughson resident Maria Victoria Ortiz. Her cause of death is still pending a forensic autopsy. Anyone with information about the incident, or who know about anyone missing in the Hughson area, is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office. Hughson is a town located about 9 miles east of downtown Modesto in Stanislaus County.

