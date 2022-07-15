ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pickens, SC

3 recent provider self-disclosed fraud settlements

By Andrew Cass
 3 days ago

Three providers settled self-reported fraud claims for $500,000 or more in June, according to the HHS Office of the Inspector General:. Pickens, S.C.-based AnMed Health Cannon agreed to...

False billing scheme hinders reopening of several Tennessee hospitals

Tennessee hospitals and staff are still recovering from a failed billing scheme that has caused several hospitals to close, and disputed payments may keep them from reopening any time soon, according to a July 18 report from NPR affiliate WPLN. Following several instances of false lab billing, numerous Tennessee hospitals,...
Despite federal guidance, pharmacists hesitant to fill some orders since Roe

Some pharmacists have been more cautious about filling prescriptions as legal concerns rise for healthcare workers offering reproductive care since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the Dallas Morning News reported July 18. The HHS told the nation's 60,000 retail pharmacies July 13 not to withhold any emergency...
14 recent health IT innovations, partnerships

From the use of smart TVs to expansions of hospital at home programs, July saw many hospitals and health systems forge partnerships to boost innovation and improve health IT. Here are 14 partnerships reported by Becker's since July 5. Marshfield (Wis.) Clinic Health System has partnered with in-home medical care...
CMS pitches outpatient payment rule: 5 things to know

CMS has released its Outpatient Prospective Payment System proposed rule for 2023, which would raise Medicare outpatient payment rates next year. 1. Payment update. CMS proposed increasing OPPS rates for hospitals that meet quality reporting requirements by 2.7 percent in 2023 compared to this year. The department estimates that total payments to providers would be $86.2 billion in 2023, up $6.2 billion from 2022.
'A very daunting task': Monkeypox treatment delayed by red tape, physicians say

Physicians are frustrated with the process required to treat monkeypox patients and obtain a prescription for Tpoxx, — the antiviral being used to treat the infection, The Washington Post reported July 15. Prescription requirements to get the medicine from the Strategic National Stockpile are time-consuming and likely causing delays...
Legal confusion post-Roe is threatening maternal health, physicians say

With the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade, physicians, hospitals and health systems fearful of violating state restrictions on abortion are delaying some lifesaving pregnancy care, The Washington Post reported July 16. The nation's highest court overturned the constitutional protection for abortion June 24, returning the authority to regulate...
North Carolina lawmakers consider laws to ease patient medical debt

North Carolina lawmakers are debating two bills meant to "de-weaponize" medical debt, Yahoo News reported July 17. The lawmakers are considering an expansion of Medicaid and reinforcement of patient financial protections. North Carolina ranks 28 on the national Medical Debt Policy Scorecard, a ranked compilation of all U.S. state's medical...
iPad stolen from Kaiser Permanente hospital had info of 75,000 patients

An iPad with protected health information was stolen from Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center in May, according to a July 17 report from City News Service of Southern California. Four details from the report and the Los Angeles Daily News:. 1. The iPad included patient names, birth dates, medical...
HHS renews COVID-19 public health emergency

HHS extended the COVID-19 public health emergency July 15. The agency extended the declaration, which has been in place since January 2020, through Oct. 13 and will give states 60 days' notice before the termination or expiration of the declaration, CNN reported July 15. "The public health emergency declaration continues...
Pennsylvania hospitals' profit margins look better on paper than in reality, says hospital association

Pennsylvania hospitals had an average profit margin of 8 percent in 2021, according to the Pennsylvania Health Care Cost Containment Council, but many hospitals claim this inaccurately reflects the true state of hospitals' finances due to the amount of pandemic federal relief funds received, PennLive reported July 14. "The financial...
10 health systems outsourcing RCM

Becker's has reported on 10 health systems that have decided to outsource finance jobs or other revenue cycle functions since Jan. 1:. 1. Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health chose R1 RCM July 14 to be its exclusive end-to-end revenue cycle service partner for the next 10 years. As part of the agreement, about 1,150 Sutter revenue cycle employees will be offered comparable positions, pay and benefits with R1 RCM.
5 hospitals seeking CEOs

Below are five hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CEOs. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Northwood (N.D.) Deaconess Health Center. 2. PAM Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Surprise (Ariz.) 3. Select Specialty Hospital – Columbus (Ohio) Victorian...
SSM Health strengthens security after stabbing

St. Louis-based SSM Health is ramping up security efforts across its network of 23 hospitals, including at SSM Health DePaul Hospital, where two employees were stabbed earlier this month, according to NBC affiliate KSDK. SSM Health has added a metal detector and a 24-hour security guard to monitor the emergency...
St. Charles lays off 2 leaders amid financial, staffing strain

Bend, Ore.-based St. Charles Health System has eliminated two executive leadership positions as the organization works to recover financially, according to a statement shared with Becker's. The statement, shared July 16, said the positions of Jeff Absalon, MD, executive vice president and chief physician executive, and Rod Marchiando, senior vice...
California hospital won't lose Medicare funding despite lapses in patient care

Despite two instances where patients receiving care at California's Long Beach Memorial Medical Center were at risk of serious injury, the center will continue to receive Medicare funding, the Press-Telegram reported July 18. In February, an elderly patient hospitalized at the medical center with chest pain was given the wrong...
Pennsylvania health system gets 3rd CEO this year

Crozer Health recently named Anthony Esposito CEO. He is the third person to hold that role this year. The Springfield, Pa.-based health system began 2022 with Peter Adamo serving as CEO. In February, after leading Crozer Health for two years, Mr. Adamo was replaced by Kevin Spiegel. Mr. Spiegel is...
8 hospitals laying off workers

Several hospitals and health systems are trimming their workforces due to financial and operational challenges. 1. Columbus-based OhioHealth is eliminating 637 jobs, its biggest layoff ever. The move is part of a plan to contract out some services the system now provides in house. Over the next three to five months, the system will eliminate information technology and revenue cycle management positions. Of those, 567 are in information technology. OhioHealth said the IT work will be handled by the professional services company Accenture, and AGS Health will handle the revenue cycle business. The health system informed workers of the cuts July 7.
