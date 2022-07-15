3 recent provider self-disclosed fraud settlements

Several hospitals and health systems are trimming their workforces due to financial and operational challenges. 1. Columbus-based OhioHealth is eliminating 637 jobs, its biggest layoff ever. The move is part of a plan to contract out some services the system now provides in house. Over the next three to five months, the system will eliminate information technology and revenue cycle management positions. Of those, 567 are in information technology. OhioHealth said the IT work will be handled by the professional services company Accenture, and AGS Health will handle the revenue cycle business. The health system informed workers of the cuts July 7.

