ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Jayland Walker: Autopsy shows black man 'shot or grazed' 46 times

By Long Reads
BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 25-year-old black man killed by Ohio police last month had 46 gunshot wounds or graze injuries on his body, an autopsy report has found. The medical examiner said it was impossible to know which bullet killed Jayland Walker, or how many shots were fired in total. The report...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Miami

Nearly a month later, police arrest woman who accidentally shot and killed juvenile

PEMBROKE PINES – The Pembroke Pines Police Department has announced the arrest of the woman who accidentally shot and killed a juvenile in a Coconut Reef home.Francy Marcos faces one felony charge of manslaughter with a firearm.According to police, around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 11, 24-year-old Marcos was handling a firearm inside a home near intersection of 180 Avenue and SW 12 Street when it accidentally discharged, striking a juvenile victim."I came home probably about 10 minutes after it happened, everything was already full of about 20 police officers and fire truck parked on my grass. They had already taken him and I heard that they were really struggling with him before they put him in the ambulance," said a neighbor, who didn't want to be identified, at the time of the shooting. The child, whose age has not been released, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. Officials said both the victim and Marcos were family members."They've been in my prayers since last night, it's just devastating," the neighbor went on. Marcos is being held at BSO Main Jail.  
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
State
Ohio State
State
Michigan State
Akron, OH
Crime & Safety
State
Minnesota State
State
Washington State
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Merrick Garland
Daily Mail

Shocking moment cartel fighters are sent crawling and running through a parking lot in Mexico during a shootout that left a soldier dead following the arrest of a gang leader

This is the shocking moment the Mexican army responded with force and sent gang members running during a broad daylight gun battle. The shooting took place Saturday in Alta, about 60 miles south of Sasabe, Arizona, after the military arrested Francisco 'El Duranguillo' Torres, 31. The arrest of Torres spread...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Police#Violent Crime#Bbc News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy