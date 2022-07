LCM (50 meters) The 3rd day of the Mt Hood Sectionals meet featured the 200 back, 400 free, 100 breast, and 100 fly individually. In the men’s 200 back, Swim Neptune’s Keaton Jones, a Cal recruit, won with a 2:02.07. While he touched first by nearly 3 seconds, Jones was well off his personal best of 1:57.97, which he swam at the International Team Trials in late April. Similarly, Phoenix Swim Club’s Kennedy Noble, a future NC State swimmer, won the women’s 200 back by 2 seconds, clocking a 2:13.64. Noble’s time was also well off her personal best of 2:10.53, which was also set at the International Team Trials.

