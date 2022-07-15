ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Feds launch investigation into Maryland State Police over alleged racially discriminatory hiring, promotions

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 3 days ago

Maryland State Police under federal investigation over hiring practices 00:51

BALTIMORE -- A federal investigation has been opened into the Maryland Department of State Police over alleged racially discriminatory hiring and promotion practices against Black employees, the United States Department of Justice announced Friday.

The investigation was opened under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits employment discrimination on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex and religion.

The investigation, to be conducted by the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division, will assess whether the police department engaged in discriminatory practices.

Gov. Larry Hogan and the Maryland State Police Superintendent, Col. Woodrow W. Jones III, have been informed and pledged cooperation with the investigation, the Justice Department said.

Black state troopers claimed discrimination by Maryland State Police in February 2021, according to the Associated Press . More than 20 Black troopers reportedly presented evidence of disparities in discipline and promotions to Maryland State Sen. Joanne Benson of Prince George's County.

Maryland State Police denied the allegations at the time, the Associated Press said.

Jones issued a statement on Friday afternoon saying that under his directive the Maryland State Police has already implemented new procedures and initiatives, opened new lines of communication, and hired subject matter experts to ensure equity and inclusion.

"Significant actions have been taken and are continuing to address even the perception of racism or unfair treatment of any kind," Jones said in the statement. "I have been committed to addressing issues of diversity and inclusiveness throughout my tenure and work is continuing."

Jones said he had assured the Justice Department that the Maryland Department of State Police will "cooperate fully with the investigation and assist investigators in any way possible."

The department said it hasn't reached any conclusions regarding the allegations.

"Our investigation will determine whether the Maryland Department of State Police has created racially discriminatory barriers for Black people seeking job opportunities and promotions and, if so, identify the reforms necessary to ensure equal employment opportunities," Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division. "All communities deserve law enforcement agencies that are built upon principles of fairness and equity."

Anyone with information relevant to the case is encouraged to contact the Justice Department at 1-800-556-1950 (option 9), or via email at MDSPInvestigation@usdoj.gov.

Joseph Mangas
3d ago

Terrorizing of Supreme Court justices, rampant illegal immigration, mysterious destruction of food processing and manufacturing plants, etc etc etc. Yet the DOJ is investigating the Maryland State Police? I'm pretty sure the Maryland AG can handle that problem. What a joke Merrick Garland is!

Jimmie Johnson
2d ago

I often wonders why a people that have been lied too.tell others and themselves that they are superior. had to always rig things in their favor in order to win. that doesn't sounds as though they think that they are superior. sounds like an inferiority complex to me.

BrianBoss78
2d ago

well don't they know that's a protected class, they are literally un-fireable where I work, they can literally do whatever they want, take multiple days off a week, sleep on the job, even steal company resources and my HR department is so scared to say or do anything they just look the other way.....coming to every HR department near you soon 😂 at this point they should just pay them to stay home and they can still count them for their diversity targets 🤷🏻‍♂️

