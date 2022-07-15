ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

EXCLUSIVE: Traveller storm into former fire station and put a 'lock and chain on the gates': Police plead with mob to leave site that was used as Covid test centre

By Chris Jewers For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Travellers last night sang 'we shall not be moved' after storming a former fire station in Hull and putting a 'lock and chain on the gate' stopping anyone else from entering.

Around 70 travellers arrived at around 9pm on Thursday and set up camp in an enclosed compound area of the former east Hull fire station in Southcoates Lane.

Pictures from the scene showed a black metal gate locked shut with the chain. Behind the gate caravans and cars could be seen in the car park to the side and rear of the station, which is surrounded by metal fencing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tnhxS_0gh1MK5W00
Travellers last night sang 'we shall not be moved' after storming a former fire station in Hull (pictured) and putting a 'lock and chain on the gate' stopping anyone else from entering
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HzKyM_0gh1MK5W00
Pictured: Caravans and vehicles are shown behind a gate that has been locked shut with a chain which residents said had been placed there by travellers who stormed the site

Humberside Fire and Rescue have confirmed they are aware of the 'unauthorised encampment' and working with partner agencies to take relevant action.

A local resident said: 'Police arrived on the scene immediately but were unable to stop the whole scale takeover of the fire station which is still utilised by the fire department for training and storage.

'Residents were in the street last night, astonished at the ease the travellers gained entrance to the facility with travellers heard singing 'we shall not be moved'.

The police arrived on the scene for an hour before returning to duties.

'I'm not aware of any previous times the travellers have used this site or even attempted to use this site as it has always in use either by the fire station and then by the Covid testing centre.

The garage on site is particularly still used by the fire services on a daily basis.

'Currently they are using the parking at the back of the fire station which is an enclosed compound but an alarm in the building was going off this morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15BQzV_0gh1MK5W00
Around 70 travellers arrived at around 9pm on Thursday and set up camp in an enclosed compound area of the former east Hull fire station (pictured) in Southcoates Lane
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vjNvs_0gh1MK5W00
A Humberside Fire and Rescue Service (HFRS) spokeswoman confirmed that the fire service had been notified about an unauthorised encampment on the grounds of the station

The travellers have closed the gates to the compound and put a chain and lock on the gates so no one is able to gain entry or leave the site.'

A Humberside Fire and Rescue Service (HFRS) spokeswoman confirmed that the fire service had been notified about an unauthorised encampment on the grounds of the station.

Assistant chief fire officer Niall McKiniry said: 'I can confirm we are working closely with partnering agencies to ensure the appropriate and necessary action is taken.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dsr3c_0gh1MK5W00
Pictured: The entrance to the car park at the side and rear of the former fire station is shown in this photograph from the scene. Caravans can be seen through the gate

We are monitoring the area closely and would encourage any residents with concerns to contact the appropriate agency.'

Due to the land being owned by the fire service, a Hull City Council spokeswoman indicated that it is the responsibility of the emergency service rather than the council.

Police confirmed that they attended the scene on Thursday evening after reports of criminal damage.

A Humberside Police spokeswoman said: 'Officers were in attendance at a premises on Southcoates Lane yesterday, Thursday, July 14, at 9:10pm following reports of a criminal damage.'

Comments / 5

Related
Daily Mail

Travellers set up illegal camp opposite row of £800,000 homes in the Malvern Hills: Residents' fury as group with 15 caravans pitch up with their fleet of 4x4s on outskirts of Worcestershire town

Brazen travellers have been pictured enjoying the sunny weather after setting up an illegal camp opposite an exclusive row of homes in Worcestershire's Malvern Hills. Around 15 caravans pitched up on the picturesque Peachfield Common in Malvern on Saturday afternoon. Pictures show a fleet of flash 4x4s parked next to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humberside Police#Fire Department#Covid#Traveler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Mail

US Air Force serviceman is arrested in the US for 'DELIBERATELY' setting off explosives by ammo area and shower facility in Syria base that injured four soldiers

A US airman was arrested for deliberately planting and detonating explosives near the shower facilities and ammunition storage of an American military base in Syria, the Pentagon reported Tuesday. The Pentagon refused to disclose the suspect's name or motivations for the attack - which injured four soldiers - but said...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Family are slapped with a $283 parking fine for moving their car onto a median strip as their home went underwater during the floods

A young family has been slapped with a parking fine after moving their car to higher ground as their home was being swallowed by raging flood waters. Amber Evans' said her husband moved his ute onto a median strip as water crept towards their Cessnock property, in the devastated Hunter Valley region inundated by massive rainfall last week.
TRAFFIC
Daily Mail

Woman, 29, is jailed for sitting 150 driving tests for other people... and she was only caught when staff became suspicious that she was impersonating applicants

A motorist has been jailed for sitting 150 driving tests for other people, it emerged yesterday. Inderjeet Kaur sat theory and practical exams across Britain, including in Swansea, Carmarthen, Birmingham and London, from 2018 to 2020. The 29-year-old was caught when staff at test centres became concerned she was impersonating...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Police investigate after officer in Anchorage posed for a smiling selfie with woman who flashed her ‘white privilege card’ instead of her driving license when they stopped her for weaving at 3.43am

An investigation has been launched after an Anchorage police officer was pictured posing with a woman who was holding a novelty 'White Privilege card' instead of her ID after she was pulled over for weaving in the Alaskan city. Mimi Israelah claimed in a Facebook post that she was pulled...
ANCHORAGE, AK
The Independent

Police appeal to find two men after girl, 3, approached and kissed in Lincolnshire street

Police are looking for two men after a three-year-old girl was approached and kissed while walking with her mother.The incident took place along Barrowby Gate in Grantham, Lincolnshire, at around 2.55pm on 22 June.As the mother and daughter walked along the road, two men came towards them, and one in a white and grey jacket bent down and kissed the child on the face before walking away.The distressed mother tried to confront the men, but they just walked away, with a male in a red top laughing. They left the scene, heading towards Dysart Road, police said. Lincolnshire Police has issued a CCTV image of two men they would like to speak to.“We appreciate the CCTV footage is blurry, but this was a particularly distressing incident for those involved," the force said.“We are appealing for anyone who may recognise this pair based on their distinctive clothing to please come forward with any information you have to help us identify these men.”Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 289 of 22 June, or email control@lincs.police.uk - or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'Happily married' army major, 58, who touched junior female soldier's bottom during drunken game of beer pong in officer's mess after Remembrance Day commemoration is fined £3,400

A decorated British Army major has been fined and severely reprimanded after he touched a junior female soldier's bottom while they were playing beer pong in the officers' mess following a Remembrance Day commemoration. A military court heard Major Anthony Philpott had been the most senior officer playing the popular...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

491K+
Followers
52K+
Post
222M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy