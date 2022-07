Bitcoin managed to sustain its prive above $20,000, Ethereum’s merge was confirmed for September under a “soft schedule,” and Celsius filed for a Chapter 11 Bankruptcy. The total cryptocurrency market found itself once again below the $1 trillion mark after losing over $30 billion in the past seven days. However, on the bright side, BTC managed to sustain itself above $20K, while the Ethereum ecosystem also received some good news.

