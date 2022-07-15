37 local nonprofits receive grants from Galesburg Community Foundation

Galesburg Police on Wednesday, July 13th, responded to the 600 block of South Academy Street for a disturbance. A woman told police her son, 25-year-old Brycen McFadden, whom officers are familiar with, had kicked her out of the apartment. Police were let into the residence, made contact with McFadden, and then informed him he was under arrest for a valid Knox County Warrant. Officers search McFadden’s person and located a white crystal-like substance, a knife, and two wallets. Inside the wallets, police found multiple debit and credit cards belonging to other people, two social security cards belonging to other people, and three checks were written out to McFadden – all with different handwriting on an account belonging to a deceased individual. McFadden was charged with the warrant, Criminal Trespassing, Criminal Damage to Property, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Stolen Property, and Possession of a Credit Card of Another. The following day, McFadden was questioned as the suspect in a burglary that had occurred in the 600 block of West First Street. He was additionally charged with Burglary in that case.
Comments / 0