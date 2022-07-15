ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galesburg, IL

37 local nonprofits receive grants from Galesburg Community Foundation

WGIL - Galesburg's news
WGIL - Galesburg's news
 3 days ago

A litany of local not-for-profit organizations in the area received funding from the Galesburg Community Foundation’s 2022 Turnout grants. Josh Gibb, President and CEO of the GCF, says in a news release that, quote, “The important work of our nonprofits spans from youth to senior services, access to the arts, education,...

www.wgil.com

Comments / 0

Related
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Aldermen to consider infrastructure improvements, UTVs and Golf Carts on City streets

The Galesburg City Council tonight will consider approving a couple of infrastructure bids that would see about $700,000 poured into improvements. The largest of the projects would be a 250-foot section of storm sewer that runs under South Street. Aldermen had considered a larger portion of this same project earlier in the year. In April, aldermen considered a 500-foot section replacement that was far over bid, coming in at about $1.27 million. This revision and narrowing of the scope Council documents say that the 250 feet being considered are in the worst condition based on information collected from previous inspections. Council will also consider parking lot improvements to the northeast corner of Seminary Street and Mulberry Street, a lot that the city purchased in 2021. The existing lot is vacant gravel and is in unattractive condition, according to council documents.
GALESBURG, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Illinois Society
Galesburg, IL
Society
Local
Illinois Education
State
Illinois State
Galesburg, IL
Education
City
Galesburg, IL
County
Knox County, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Hawkinson Ave home wins Community Blue Ribbon Award for 6th Ward

Another Galesburg couple has been given Galesburg’s Community Blue Ribbon Award, this time on Hawkinson Ave. Mike and Lori Landon are the recipients of July’s CBRA, as announced by 6th Ward Alderman Sarah Davis at Tuesday’s City Council meeting. The Landons have owned their property at 354 Hawkinson Ave. for 28 years and have made a lot of improvements to the 2-story structure and yard. New siding, new windows, and the roof were done, a garage was built with an asphalt driveway, and ongoing painting provides a continuous fresh look. The yard was releveled, perennial plantings were added to set off perimeter fencing, and a large maple tree was meticulously maintained to shade the back deck. If you’re interested in driving by and enjoying the Landons’ work on their home at 354 Hawkinson, there will be the Blue Ribbon Award sign placed in the front yard.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Natalie Nelson crowned Miss Knox County Fair Queen

The Miss Knox County Fair Queen Pageant was held Saturday to kick off next week’s fair with Natalie Nelson pulling in the top crown. Nelson is the first person to achieve the Pageant triple crown, winning as a little miss, junior miss and now is Miss Knox County Fair Queen.
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Sandburg Trustees approve FY23 budget and accept grants

The Board of Trustees for Carl Sandburg College approved the fiscal year 2023 budget at their monthly meeting last week in Galesburg. Revenues and transfers for the new budget come to $30.4 million, up from $28M from the FY22 budget, and expenditures of $29.5M net of building construction costs. Expenditures are up from $27.9M in the previous budget.
GALESBURG, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nonprofits#Community Integration#Legal Services#Ambulance Service#Charity#Choral Dynamics#Family Planning Service
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg father and son sentenced to federal prison for intent to distribute meth

A father and son from Galesburg have been sentenced to over a decade in federal prison, each, for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. According to a release from the U.S. Justice Department of Central Illinois, 53-year-old Gilbert D. Bicknell and 28-year-old Michael G. D. Bicknell were sentenced on July 7 by Chief U.S. District Judge Sara L. Darrow in Rock Island.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

One dead, two injured in Warren County crash

One person is dead and another received life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle crash in Monmouth. The accident occurred Monday afternoon at around 3:12 at the intersection of U.S. 34 and North 6th Street. According to the Illinois State Police, a 2015 Jeep Wrangler driven by 55-year-old Shawn P. Runge of...
WARREN COUNTY, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

GPD investigating UTV stolen from Scott’s Equipment

Galesburg Police are investigating a vehicle theft that occurred on July 1st. Back on Tuesday, July 5th, officers responded to Scott’s Equipment at 85 North Linwood Road. Officers learned that around 5:00 in the morning on July 1st, a 2013 Arctic Cat UTV was stolen off the lot. The UTV was at Scott’s for repairs and wasn’t operable but the keys to the vehicle were inside the building. Police were unable to identify the suspects seen on security cameras taking the UTV. The suspects drove the UTV off the lot and onto the adjacent car wash lot before leaving the area. Other area businesses did not have any security footage of the theft. There are no suspects at the time of the police report – the owner nor Scott’s employees knew of anyone who would take the vehicle. The 2013 Arctic Cat UTV is black in color, with a light bar on top and a wench. The investigation is ongoing – and the UTV has been listed as stolen.
GALESBURG, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Education
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Charities
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg man charged with aggravated battery to police and more after found trespassing

Shortly after 5:00pm on Sunday, July 10th, Galesburg Police responded to the Mary Allen West tower in response to an unwanted male subject who had been banned from the property. Police arrived and were directed to an apartment. The subject, identified as 44-year-old Bobby Creighton of Galesburg, was found inside another male’s apartment. Creighton knew he was banned from the property but became increasingly upset with the police. After being detained, Creighton continually resisted officers and began kicking at officers – he struck one officer numerous times while in the elevator. When being transferred over to Knox County Jail staff custody, Creighton continually kicked at officers. It took multiple correctional officers to get him inside. Ultimately, Creighton was charged with Criminal Trespass, Resisting a Peace Officer, and Aggravated Battery to a Peace Officer.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg man facing multiple charges after domestic dispute

Galesburg Police on Wednesday, July 13th, responded to the 600 block of South Academy Street for a disturbance. A woman told police her son, 25-year-old Brycen McFadden, whom officers are familiar with, had kicked her out of the apartment. Police were let into the residence, made contact with McFadden, and then informed him he was under arrest for a valid Knox County Warrant. Officers search McFadden’s person and located a white crystal-like substance, a knife, and two wallets. Inside the wallets, police found multiple debit and credit cards belonging to other people, two social security cards belonging to other people, and three checks were written out to McFadden – all with different handwriting on an account belonging to a deceased individual. McFadden was charged with the warrant, Criminal Trespassing, Criminal Damage to Property, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Stolen Property, and Possession of a Credit Card of Another. The following day, McFadden was questioned as the suspect in a burglary that had occurred in the 600 block of West First Street. He was additionally charged with Burglary in that case.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg man facing several charges after seen looking in windows on South Farnham Street

Galesburg Police on Monday morning (July 11th) responded to the 900 block of South Farnham Street for a suspicious male subject peering into windows. Officers responded to the area and made contact with 38-year-old Eric Webster of Galesburg who matched the caller’s description. While speaking to officers, police noticed the orange cap of a hypodermic needle sticking out of Webster’s shirt’s front pocket. Police informed Webster he was going to be searched, and Webster continually tried reaching into his pockets and waistline. He was detained, and officers located more hypodermic needles in his pockets and a stun gun holstered to his waist. Inside a backpack Webster was carrying, officers located numerous debit cards, credit cards, and IDs of other people. Witnesses told police Webster was also looking inside parked vehicles and attempted to enter one of the vacant homes. Webster was placed under arrest and transported to the Knox County Jail. Offices then began the process of attempting to contact the people whose debit and ID cards were in Webster’s possession. Webster was charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Felon in Possession of a Weapon, Attempted Burglary, Possession of Hypodermic Needles, and Possession of Another’s Credit, Debit, or ID Card.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Used truck stolen from Galesburg Ford used in an ATM robbery and found in Galva

A vehicle set for auction was stolen from Galesburg Ford and used in an ATM robbery in Galva. The Galva Police Department is investigating an ATM break-in at the Community State Bank location in Galva. Around 4:30 am on Tuesday, July 5th, nearby witnesses observed two male suspects in a truck pulled up to the ATM using chains to pull the machine open. The cash box was removed and found north of the Galva Cemetery completely emptied. The suspect vehicle was abandoned in the Galva Cemetery. Kewanee K9 was called to assist with a search for the suspects. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the robbery as well. According to Galesburg Police reports, the Ford truck was taken sometime between Saturday, July 2nd, and Tuesday, July 5th. According to Galva PD, the truck’s ignition had been tampered with and the trailer hitch was damaged during the robbery. The truck was listed as stolen since it was used in a federal crime. Galesburg Ford, at the time of the theft, did not have security cameras on that portion of the lot. Cameras have since been installed. The investigation is ongoing.
GALVA, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg man pleads guilty in serial purse-snatching case

Back in early February, WGIL reported a serial purse-snatcher wanted by police. The male suspect, 26-year-old Mark Bell of Galesburg stole a female customer’s purse out of their grocery carts at each Galesburg Hy-Vee location. The incidents happened within 24 hours of each other. At a hearing yesterday, Associate Circuit Court Judge Curtis Lane accepted the guilty plea of Mark Bell to two counts of felony theft. Bell is facing up to three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for each charge. Charges of retail theft resulting from other incidents were dismissed pursuant to a plea agreement. Bell will have a sentencing hearing on September 29th. According to State’s Attorney Jeremy Karlin, Bell was previously been sentenced in 2016 to five years in prison for weapon and armed robbery charges originating out of Cook County.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

19-year-old sentenced to 10 years for Methamphetamine and Gun charges

19-year-old Kira Wall was sentenced Thursday, July 7th, to ten years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for one methamphetamine possession charge and four years for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. Associate Circuit Court Judge Curtis Lane accepted Wall’s guilty plea in Thursday’s hearing for the two charges. Other charges, including armed violence, possession of a controlled substance, and aggravated fleeing and eluding, were dismissed. According to Knox County State’s Attorney Jeremy Karlin, law enforcement received a tip on May 11th regarding Wall traveling from Galesburg to Monmouth while in possession of methamphetamine and a loaded weapon. Police attempted to stop Wall’s vehicle in Knox County, but she evaded, leading to a high-speed chase on US 34. During the pursuit, Wall wrecked her vehicle and fled through a cornfield where she was seen tossing a handgun and other bags. Wall was eventually arrested. Police recovered a 9mm handgun, 6 rounds of ammunition, and nearly 30 grams of methamphetamine. She was on probation at the time for unlawful delivery of methamphetamine in Henry and Rock Island counties. Wall’s ten-year and four-year sentences will run concurrently.
KNOX COUNTY, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg, IL
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
636K+
Views
ABOUT

Radio designed for the People of Galesburg. Local news, weather and sports for Galesburg, Illinois and surrounding area. Including all of Knox County as well as Warren County in West Central Illinois.

 http://www.wgil.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy