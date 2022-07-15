Patsy Norine Bennefield

Graveside services for Ruth Johnson Luebke will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, July 23, 2022 at Tanner Cemetery in Burkeville, Texas. Ruth Johnson Luebke was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She followed Jesus faithfully, and considered her job as prayer warrior her most important, as demonstrated by her prayer lists she faithfully kept. She was a nurse, and a stay-at-home mom, married for 34 years. Ruth passed peacefully to her heavenly home on July 22, 2021 at the age of 82 after a struggle with diverticulitis and increasing health issues. She thankfully was able to visit with and hear from each of her 4 surviving children, 12 grandchildren, and many of her 14 great-grandchildren.

BURKEVILLE, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO