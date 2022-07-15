ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broaddus, TX

Patsy Norine Bennefield

By mlout
kjas.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMrs. Patsy Norine Bennefield of Broaddus, Texas, passed away Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Colonial Pines Healthcare Center at the age of 82 years, 11 months, and 27 days. Mrs. Bennefield was born July 14, 1939, in Hempstead County, Arkansas, and had lived in the Broaddus area for several years. She...

www.kjas.com

Comments / 0

Related
kjas.com

Jimmy Lynn Graham

Jimmy Lynn Graham, 62, of Montgomery, Texas passed away, Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at his residence. Visitation will be held Monday, July 18, 2022, from 4:30-7:00 p.m. at Stringer & Griffin Funeral Home Chapel in Woodville, Texas. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at 10 a.m. at...
WOODVILLE, TX
kjas.com

Peggy Ann "Pat" McDonald

A Celebration of Peggy Ann “Pat” McDonald’s Life, age 69, of Jasper, Texas, will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, July 23, 2022 at Stringer & Griffin Funeral Home of Jasper. Pat passed away on Sunday, July 17, 2022 at her home in Jasper, Texas. A native of Nacogdoches,...
JASPER, TX
kjas.com

Ruth Johnson Luebke

Graveside services for Ruth Johnson Luebke will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, July 23, 2022 at Tanner Cemetery in Burkeville, Texas. Ruth Johnson Luebke was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She followed Jesus faithfully, and considered her job as prayer warrior her most important, as demonstrated by her prayer lists she faithfully kept. She was a nurse, and a stay-at-home mom, married for 34 years. Ruth passed peacefully to her heavenly home on July 22, 2021 at the age of 82 after a struggle with diverticulitis and increasing health issues. She thankfully was able to visit with and hear from each of her 4 surviving children, 12 grandchildren, and many of her 14 great-grandchildren.
BURKEVILLE, TX
kjas.com

Ten neglected dogs rescued in Newton County, owner arrested and charged

Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby says ten neglected dogs were rescued from a home in the Call Community, and the owner was arrested and charged. According to Burby, his deputies worked with two Jasper County residents who run an animal rescue facility and took the dogs to a Jasper veterinary hospital where their medical care was paid for by the Humane Society of the United States and also Operation Kindness, and the dogs are now in foster homes where they will hopefully soon be adopted out.
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Obituaries
City
San Augustine, TX
State
Arkansas State
City
Broaddus, TX
kjas.com

Jasper County Sheriff's Report for Mon, July 18th, 2022

Deputies responded to 289 calls to service last week and these included 85 calls in the Jasper area, 83 calls in the Buna area, 46 calls in the Kirbyville area, 39 calls in the Evadale area, 16 calls in the Brookeland area, 15 calls to the Rayburn area and 5 out of county calls.
JASPER COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Arrest Reports 07/15/22 to 07/17/22

JCSO HC18-002J4 - 1;13567JD. JOHNSON, SAMMY DWAYNE 41 M B JASPER, TX 75951 7/15/2022 9:46 AM. LEWIS, JIMMY EARL JR 35 M W Bronson, TX 75930 7/15/2022 11:56 AM. EAVES, COLBY MICHAEL 36 M W Lumberton, TX 77657 7/15/2022 12:15 PM. DPS. DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE IAT. ~
BROOKELAND, TX
kjas.com

Fire in burn barrel spread quickly and threatened multiple homes

A fire that spread from a burn barrel on Sunday afternoon in the Dixie Community threatened multiple homes before fighters were able to get a handle on it. Meanwhile, those same firefighters are urging people to cease outdoor burning due to extremely dry conditions. The Beech Grove and Angelina River...
JASPER COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sowell Cemetery
kjas.com

Thieves hitting Newton County oil and gas well sites

Newton County deputies were investigating Monday afternoon after security personnel with an oil company reported that they had caught a theft in progress on security cameras. It happened shortly before 4:00 at an oil well site on Highway 87 near Farm to Market Road 253 in the Devils Pocket Community.
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Wrong-way driver killed in Livingston head-on crash

A wrong-way driver died and two other people were injured in a head-on collision in Livingston on Sunday afternoon. Polk County Today is reporting that the crash occurred shortly after 1:00 Sunday afternoon on the U.S. Highway 59 Loop in Livingston. The report cited Livingston Police who said that 57-year-old...
LIVINGSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy