Seattle, WA

Seattle Kraken ink John Hayden to one-year, two-way deal

 3 days ago
The Seattle Kraken signed forward John Hayden to a one-year, two-way contract on Friday.

The deal is worth $750,000 at the NHL level and $325,000 in the American Hockey League.

Hayden, 27, had two goals and two assists in a career-high 55 games with the Buffalo Sabres in 2021-22.

A third-round pick by Chicago in 2013, Hayden has 35 points (15 goals, 20 assists) and 283 penalty minutes in 240 career games with the Blackhawks (2016-19), New Jersey Devils (2019-20), Arizona Coyotes (2020-21) and Sabres.

